Reliance Industries Share Price Live blog for 24 May 2024

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : Reliance Industries opened at ₹2918.3 and closed at ₹2920.75 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹2983.55 and a low of ₹2912. The market capitalization was ₹2011575.43 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹3024.8 and a 52-week low of ₹2202.2. The BSE volume for the day was 197056 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Reliance Industries on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|2999.3
|Support 1
|2932.3
|Resistance 2
|3021.65
|Support 2
|2887.65
|Resistance 3
|3066.3
|Support 3
|2865.3
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹3220.0, 8.3% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2238.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3500.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|10
|10
|11
|11
|Buy
|13
|13
|12
|11
|Hold
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 40.2% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 197 k.
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹2983.55 & ₹2912 yesterday to end at ₹2920.75. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend