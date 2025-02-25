Explore
LIVE UPDATES

Reliance Industries share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Industries Sees Positive Trading Surge Today

2 min read . Updated: 25 Feb 2025, 09:55 AM IST
Livemint

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : Reliance Industries stock price went up today, 25 Feb 2025, by 0.25 %. The stock closed at 1214.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1217.80 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live Updates

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Reliance Industries opened at 1219.40 and closed at 1227.70, recording a high of 1223 and a low of 1210.60. The market capitalization stood at 16,438.45 crore. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of 1608.95 and a low of 1193.65. The BSE volume for the day was 477,209 shares, indicating active trading.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Feb 2025, 09:55:58 AM IST

Reliance Industries Live Updates: Stock Peers

Reliance Industries Live Updates: Today, Reliance Industries' share price increased by 0.25%, reaching 1217.80, amidst a mixed performance among its peers. While Hindustan Petroleum Corporation and Petronet LNG are experiencing declines, Oil & Natural Gas Corporation and Oil India are seeing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.00% and 0.16%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Reliance Industries1217.83.050.251608.951193.651647972.37
Oil & Natural Gas Corporation235.250.90.38344.6225.35295951.07
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation315.9-3.4-1.06457.2295.3767217.91
Oil India379.150.20.05767.3341.9361414.4
Petronet LNG295.05-9.3-3.06384.9253.444257.5
25 Feb 2025, 09:43:43 AM IST

Reliance Industries Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.09%; Futures open interest decreased by -0.04%

A higher futures price along with lower open interest in Reliance Industries suggests that the current bullish trend is losing steam and the stock might make a top here or start a reversal in the coming days.

25 Feb 2025, 09:35:44 AM IST

Reliance Industries Live Updates: Reliance Industries trading at ₹1217.80, up 0.25% from yesterday's ₹1214.75

Reliance Industries Live Updates: Reliance Industries share price is at 1217.80 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1208.95 and 1221.7 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1208.95 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1221.7 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

25 Feb 2025, 09:16:23 AM IST

Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Reliance Industries has decreased by -0.01%, currently trading at 1214.60. Over the past year, the price of Reliance Industries shares has dropped by -18.68% to reach 1214.60. In contrast, during the same one-year period, the Nifty index has increased by 8.84%, reaching 22544.20.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.84%
3 Months1.54%
6 Months-19.7%
YTD-0.07%
1 Year-18.68%
25 Feb 2025, 08:47:08 AM IST

Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Reliance Industries on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11221.7Support 11208.95
Resistance 21228.85Support 21203.35
Resistance 31234.45Support 31196.2
25 Feb 2025, 08:34:03 AM IST

Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1559.0, 28.34% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1300.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1740.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy12121210
    Buy16161616
    Hold1113
    Sell3333
    Strong Sell0.000.000.000.00
25 Feb 2025, 08:19:11 AM IST

Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Industries volume yesterday was 7 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 9615 k

Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 20.45% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 477 k.

25 Feb 2025, 08:02:57 AM IST

Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Industries closed at ₹1227.70 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 1223 & 1210.60 yesterday to end at 1214.75. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

