Reliance Industries share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Industries Sees Positive Trading Surge Today

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Reliance Industries opened at ₹1219.40 and closed at ₹1227.70, recording a high of ₹1223 and a low of ₹1210.60. The market capitalization stood at ₹16,438.45 crore. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of ₹1608.95 and a low of ₹1193.65. The BSE volume for the day was 477,209 shares, indicating active trading.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Reliance Industries Live Updates: Today, Reliance Industries' share price increased by 0.25%, reaching ₹1217.80, amidst a mixed performance among its peers. While Hindustan Petroleum Corporation and Petronet LNG are experiencing declines, Oil & Natural Gas Corporation and Oil India are seeing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.00% and 0.16%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Reliance Industries
|1217.8
|3.05
|0.25
|1608.95
|1193.65
|1647972.37
|Oil & Natural Gas Corporation
|235.25
|0.9
|0.38
|344.6
|225.35
|295951.07
|Hindustan Petroleum Corporation
|315.9
|-3.4
|-1.06
|457.2
|295.37
|67217.91
|Oil India
|379.15
|0.2
|0.05
|767.3
|341.93
|61414.4
|Petronet LNG
|295.05
|-9.3
|-3.06
|384.9
|253.4
|44257.5
A higher futures price along with lower open interest in Reliance Industries suggests that the current bullish trend is losing steam and the stock might make a top here or start a reversal in the coming days.
Reliance Industries Live Updates: Reliance Industries share price is at ₹1217.80 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1208.95 and ₹1221.7 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1208.95 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1221.7 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Reliance Industries has decreased by -0.01%, currently trading at ₹1214.60. Over the past year, the price of Reliance Industries shares has dropped by -18.68% to reach ₹1214.60. In contrast, during the same one-year period, the Nifty index has increased by 8.84%, reaching 22544.20.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.84%
|3 Months
|1.54%
|6 Months
|-19.7%
|YTD
|-0.07%
|1 Year
|-18.68%
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Reliance Industries on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1221.7
|Support 1
|1208.95
|Resistance 2
|1228.85
|Support 2
|1203.35
|Resistance 3
|1234.45
|Support 3
|1196.2
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1559.0, 28.34% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1300.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1740.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|12
|12
|12
|10
|Buy
|16
|16
|16
|16
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|3
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 20.45% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 477 k.
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1223 & ₹1210.60 yesterday to end at ₹1214.75. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend