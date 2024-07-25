Hello User
Reliance Industries Share Price Live blog for 25 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:02 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : Reliance Industries stock price went up today, 25 Jul 2024, by 0.5 %. The stock closed at 2975.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2990.65 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Reliance Industries opened at 2964.85 and closed at 2975.65. The stock reached a high of 3020 and a low of 2953.7. The market capitalization was recorded at 2023417.44 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 3217.9 and the low was 2221.05. The BSE volume for the day was 164239 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Jul 2024, 09:02 AM IST Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries gets US nod to import oil from Venezuela: Report

https://www.livemint.com/news/world/indias-reliance-gets-us-nod-to-import-oil-from-venezuela-source-says-11721867996507.html

25 Jul 2024, 08:45 AM IST Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Reliance Industries on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 13020.9Support 12954.7
Resistance 23053.05Support 22920.65
Resistance 33087.1Support 32888.5
25 Jul 2024, 08:32 AM IST Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 3379.0, 12.99% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 2600.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 3786.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy8101010
    Buy13131313
    Hold7555
    Sell3222
    Strong Sell0000
25 Jul 2024, 08:17 AM IST Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: Reliance Industries volume yesterday was 6 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 6846 k

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 10.6% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 164 k.

25 Jul 2024, 08:02 AM IST Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: Reliance Industries closed at ₹2975.65 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 3020 & 2953.7 yesterday to end at 2990.65. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

