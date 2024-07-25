Reliance Industries Share Price Live blog for 25 Jul 2024

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Reliance Industries opened at ₹2964.85 and closed at ₹2975.65. The stock reached a high of ₹3020 and a low of ₹2953.7. The market capitalization was recorded at ₹2023417.44 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹3217.9 and the low was ₹2221.05. The BSE volume for the day was 164239 shares traded.
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Reliance Industries on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|3020.9
|Support 1
|2954.7
|Resistance 2
|3053.05
|Support 2
|2920.65
|Resistance 3
|3087.1
|Support 3
|2888.5
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹3379.0, 12.99% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2600.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3786.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|8
|10
|10
|10
|Buy
|13
|13
|13
|13
|Hold
|7
|5
|5
|5
|Sell
|3
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 10.6% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 164 k.
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹3020 & ₹2953.7 yesterday to end at ₹2990.65. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.