Reliance Industries Share Price Live blog for 25 Jun 2024

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : Reliance Industries opened at ₹2892 and closed at ₹2906.8 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was ₹2899, while the low was ₹2874.4. The market capitalization stood at 1,950,583.48 crores. The 52-week high was ₹3029.9, and the 52-week low was ₹2221.05. The BSE volume for the day was 62,693 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 36.58% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 62 k.
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹2899 & ₹2874.4 yesterday to end at ₹2906.8. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.