Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Reliance Industries Share Price Live blog for 25 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:18 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : Reliance Industries stock price went down today, 25 Jun 2024, by -0.82 %. The stock closed at 2906.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2883 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live Updates

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : Reliance Industries opened at 2892 and closed at 2906.8 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was 2899, while the low was 2874.4. The market capitalization stood at 1,950,583.48 crores. The 52-week high was 3029.9, and the 52-week low was 2221.05. The BSE volume for the day was 62,693 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Jun 2024, 08:18 AM IST Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: Reliance Industries volume yesterday was 4 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 7099 k

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 36.58% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 62 k.

25 Jun 2024, 08:02 AM IST Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: Reliance Industries closed at ₹2906.8 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 2899 & 2874.4 yesterday to end at 2906.8. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.