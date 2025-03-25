Hello User
Reliance Industries Share Price Live blog for 25 Mar 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:04 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : Reliance Industries stock price went up today, 25 Mar 2025, by 1.95 %. The stock closed at 1276.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1301.35 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live Updates

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Reliance Industries opened at 1286.40 and closed at 1276.45, marking a decline. The stock reached a high of 1305.30 and a low of 1281.00 during the session. The company's market capitalization stood at 1,761,035.35 crore. Over the past year, the stock has experienced a 52-week high of 1608.95 and a low of 1156.00, with a trading volume of 861,533 shares on BSE.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Mar 2025, 08:04 AM IST Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Industries closed at ₹1276.45 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 1305.30 & 1281.00 yesterday to end at 1301.35. The stock price indicates a strengthening bull run.

