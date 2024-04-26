Reliance Industries Share Price Live blog for 26 Apr 2024

Reliance Industries Share Price Today : On the last day, Reliance Industries opened at ₹2888, reached a high of ₹2935, a low of ₹2885.2, and closed at ₹2900.6. The market capitalization stood at ₹1974499.44 crore. The 52-week high was ₹3024.8, and the 52-week low was ₹2141.12. The BSE volume for the day was 192974 shares.
The share price of Reliance Industries has increased by 0.18% and is currently trading at ₹2923.70. Over the past year, Reliance Industries shares have surged by 36.16% to ₹2923.70. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 27.02% to 22570.35 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.3%
|3 Months
|2.62%
|6 Months
|31.15%
|YTD
|12.96%
|1 Year
|36.16%
The key support and resistance levels for Reliance Industries on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|2939.67
|Support 1
|2886.72
|Resistance 2
|2964.28
|Support 2
|2858.38
|Resistance 3
|2992.62
|Support 3
|2833.77
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹3220.0, 10.33% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2238.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3500.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|10
|12
|11
|12
|Buy
|13
|12
|11
|11
|Hold
|5
|4
|4
|5
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
The trading volume yesterday was 16.54% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 78 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹2935 & ₹2885.2 yesterday to end at ₹2900.6. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.
