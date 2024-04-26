Hello User
Reliance Industries Share Price Live blog for 26 Apr 2024

LIVE UPDATES
5 min read . 09:15 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Reliance Industries stock price went up today, 26 Apr 2024, by 0.61 %. The stock closed at 2900.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2918.4 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Industries Stock Price Today

Reliance Industries Share Price Today : On the last day, Reliance Industries opened at 2888, reached a high of 2935, a low of 2885.2, and closed at 2900.6. The market capitalization stood at 1974499.44 crore. The 52-week high was 3024.8, and the 52-week low was 2141.12. The BSE volume for the day was 192974 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Apr 2024, 09:15 AM IST Reliance Industries share price live: Price Analysis

The share price of Reliance Industries has increased by 0.18% and is currently trading at 2923.70. Over the past year, Reliance Industries shares have surged by 36.16% to 2923.70. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 27.02% to 22570.35 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.3%
3 Months2.62%
6 Months31.15%
YTD12.96%
1 Year36.16%
26 Apr 2024, 08:45 AM IST Reliance Industries share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for Reliance Industries on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 12939.67Support 12886.72
Resistance 22964.28Support 22858.38
Resistance 32992.62Support 32833.77
26 Apr 2024, 08:31 AM IST Reliance Industries share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 3220.0, 10.33% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 2238.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 3500.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy10121112
    Buy13121111
    Hold5445
    Sell2222
    Strong Sell0000
26 Apr 2024, 08:17 AM IST Reliance Industries share price Today : Reliance Industries volume yesterday was 5 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 6362 k

The trading volume yesterday was 16.54% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 78 k.

26 Apr 2024, 08:02 AM IST Reliance Industries share price Live :Reliance Industries closed at ₹2900.6 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 2935 & 2885.2 yesterday to end at 2900.6. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

