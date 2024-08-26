Reliance Industries share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Industries Sees Positive Trading Momentum Today

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Reliance Industries opened at ₹3015 and closed at ₹2999.95. The highest price reached during the day was ₹3015.95, while the lowest was ₹3005.45. The company has a market capitalization of ₹2036171.0 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has seen a high of ₹3217.9 and a low of ₹2221.05. The BSE trading volume was 9640 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: Reliance Industries reached a peak of 3044.5 and a low of 3030.25 in the previous trading hour. During this period, the stock price dropped below the hourly support level of 3032.85 (Support Level 1), suggesting a bearish trend. Traders might consider reducing long positions and monitoring additional support levels at 3023.5 and 3016.85.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|3040.02
|Support 1
|3025.77
|Resistance 2
|3049.38
|Support 2
|3020.88
|Resistance 3
|3054.27
|Support 3
|3011.52
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: Futures trading higher by 1.13%; Futures open interest decreased by -5.8%
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: An increase in futures prices combined with a decrease in open interest for Reliance Industries indicates that the current upward trend may be slowing down. This suggests the stock could potentially reach a peak or begin to reverse in the near future.
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: Reliance Industries share price live: Today's Price range
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: Reliance Industries' stock reached a high of ₹3046.15 and a low of ₹3005.45 today, indicating a trading range of approximately ₹40.70.
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 12 AM is 112.04% higher than yesterday
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: As of 12 PM, the trading volume for Reliance Industries has surged by 112.04% compared to yesterday. The stock price is currently at ₹3038.6, reflecting a 1.29% increase. Trading volume, when analyzed alongside price, serves as a crucial indicator for trend analysis. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with higher volume may signal a potential further decline.
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: Reliance Industries reached a high of 3046.15 and a low of 3030.15 in the previous trading hour. During this period, the stock price moved above the hourly resistance level of 3038.12 (Resistance level 1), indicating positive momentum.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|3048.85
|Support 1
|3032.85
|Resistance 2
|3055.5
|Support 2
|3023.5
|Resistance 3
|3064.85
|Support 3
|3016.85
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Industries Short Term and Long Term Trends
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Reliance Industries share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|2992.43
|10 Days
|2963.77
|20 Days
|2969.67
|50 Days
|3021.47
|100 Days
|2961.94
|300 Days
|2811.64
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Industries trading at ₹3042.1, up 1.41% from yesterday's ₹2999.95
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Industries share price is at ₹3042.1 and has crossed the key daily resistance price level of ₹3040.12. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant buying interest and the price can escalate further.
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 11 AM is 134.69% higher than yesterday
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, Reliance Industries has seen a 134.69% increase in trading volume compared to yesterday, with the stock price at ₹3035.6, up by 1.19%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator when analyzed alongside price to identify trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has varied between 3038.17 and 3016.67 levels in the past hour. Traders might consider employing rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support level of 3016.67 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 3038.17.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|3038.12
|Support 1
|3026.47
|Resistance 2
|3045.23
|Support 2
|3021.93
|Resistance 3
|3049.77
|Support 3
|3014.82
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: Reliance Industries trading at ₹3032.45, up 1.08% from yesterday's ₹2999.95
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The current market price of Reliance Industries has surpassed the first resistance of ₹3015.52 & second resistance of ₹3031.38 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹3040.12. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of ₹3040.12 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: Reliance Industries' share price rose by 1.2% today, reaching ₹3035.85. In contrast, its peers displayed mixed performance. Hindustan Petroleum Corporation and Petronet LNG saw declines, while Oil & Natural Gas Corporation and Oil India experienced gains. Meanwhile, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex increased by 0.63% and 0.67%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Reliance Industries
|3035.85
|35.9
|1.2
|3217.9
|2221.05
|2053962.48
|Oil & Natural Gas Corporation
|325.8
|6.7
|2.1
|344.6
|172.8
|409865.52
|Oil India
|697.55
|15.5
|2.27
|714.2
|179.73
|75642.68
|Hindustan Petroleum Corporation
|401.15
|-4.5
|-1.11
|414.0
|159.5
|56905.07
|Petronet LNG
|370.2
|-0.55
|-0.15
|384.9
|191.65
|55530.0
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹3411.5, 12.46% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2600.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3786.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|8
|8
|8
|10
|Buy
|13
|13
|13
|13
|Hold
|7
|7
|7
|5
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 10 AM is 119.51% higher than yesterday
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: As of 10 AM, the volume of Reliance Industries traded is 119.51% higher compared to the previous day. The stock price is currently at ₹3039.55, reflecting an increase of 1.32%. Both volume and price are crucial indicators for analyzing market trends. A positive price movement coupled with higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: Reliance Industries closed at ₹2999.95 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹3015.95 & ₹3005.45 yesterday to end at ₹3008.3. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend