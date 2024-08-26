Explore
LIVE UPDATES

Reliance Industries share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Industries Sees Positive Trading Momentum Today

5 min read . Updated: 26 Aug 2024, 01:34 PM IST
Livemint

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : Reliance Industries stock price went up today, 26 Aug 2024, by 1.41 %. The stock closed at 2999.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3042.1 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live Updates

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Reliance Industries opened at 3015 and closed at 2999.95. The highest price reached during the day was 3015.95, while the lowest was 3005.45. The company has a market capitalization of 2036171.0 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has seen a high of 3217.9 and a low of 2221.05. The BSE trading volume was 9640 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Aug 2024, 01:34:29 PM IST

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: Reliance Industries reached a peak of 3044.5 and a low of 3030.25 in the previous trading hour. During this period, the stock price dropped below the hourly support level of 3032.85 (Support Level 1), suggesting a bearish trend. Traders might consider reducing long positions and monitoring additional support levels at 3023.5 and 3016.85.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 13040.02Support 13025.77
Resistance 23049.38Support 23020.88
Resistance 33054.27Support 33011.52
26 Aug 2024, 01:12:25 PM IST

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: Futures trading higher by 1.13%; Futures open interest decreased by -5.8%

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: An increase in futures prices combined with a decrease in open interest for Reliance Industries indicates that the current upward trend may be slowing down. This suggests the stock could potentially reach a peak or begin to reverse in the near future.

26 Aug 2024, 01:01:57 PM IST

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: Reliance Industries share price live: Today's Price range

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: Reliance Industries' stock reached a high of 3046.15 and a low of 3005.45 today, indicating a trading range of approximately 40.70.

26 Aug 2024, 12:46:28 PM IST

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 12 AM is 112.04% higher than yesterday

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: As of 12 PM, the trading volume for Reliance Industries has surged by 112.04% compared to yesterday. The stock price is currently at 3038.6, reflecting a 1.29% increase. Trading volume, when analyzed alongside price, serves as a crucial indicator for trend analysis. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with higher volume may signal a potential further decline.

26 Aug 2024, 12:36:21 PM IST

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: Reliance Industries reached a high of 3046.15 and a low of 3030.15 in the previous trading hour. During this period, the stock price moved above the hourly resistance level of 3038.12 (Resistance level 1), indicating positive momentum.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 13048.85Support 13032.85
Resistance 23055.5Support 23023.5
Resistance 33064.85Support 33016.85
26 Aug 2024, 12:24:16 PM IST

Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Industries Short Term and Long Term Trends

Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Reliance Industries share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

26 Aug 2024, 12:22:13 PM IST

Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days2992.43
10 Days2963.77
20 Days2969.67
50 Days3021.47
100 Days2961.94
300 Days2811.64
26 Aug 2024, 12:15:07 PM IST

Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Industries trading at ₹3042.1, up 1.41% from yesterday's ₹2999.95

Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Industries share price is at 3042.1 and has crossed the key daily resistance price level of 3040.12. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant buying interest and the price can escalate further.

26 Aug 2024, 11:50:29 AM IST

Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 11 AM is 134.69% higher than yesterday

Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, Reliance Industries has seen a 134.69% increase in trading volume compared to yesterday, with the stock price at 3035.6, up by 1.19%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator when analyzed alongside price to identify trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.

26 Aug 2024, 11:34:59 AM IST

Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has varied between 3038.17 and 3016.67 levels in the past hour. Traders might consider employing rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support level of 3016.67 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 3038.17.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 13038.12Support 13026.47
Resistance 23045.23Support 23021.93
Resistance 33049.77Support 33014.82
26 Aug 2024, 11:24:56 AM IST

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: Reliance Industries trading at ₹3032.45, up 1.08% from yesterday's ₹2999.95

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The current market price of Reliance Industries has surpassed the first resistance of 3015.52 & second resistance of 3031.38 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 3040.12. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of 3040.12 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.

26 Aug 2024, 11:12:09 AM IST

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: Reliance Industries' share price rose by 1.2% today, reaching 3035.85. In contrast, its peers displayed mixed performance. Hindustan Petroleum Corporation and Petronet LNG saw declines, while Oil & Natural Gas Corporation and Oil India experienced gains. Meanwhile, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex increased by 0.63% and 0.67%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Reliance Industries3035.8535.91.23217.92221.052053962.48
Oil & Natural Gas Corporation325.86.72.1344.6172.8409865.52
Oil India697.5515.52.27714.2179.7375642.68
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation401.15-4.5-1.11414.0159.556905.07
Petronet LNG370.2-0.55-0.15384.9191.6555530.0
26 Aug 2024, 11:01:05 AM IST

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 3411.5, 12.46% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 2600.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 3786.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy88810
    Buy13131313
    Hold7775
    Sell3332
    Strong Sell0000
26 Aug 2024, 10:49:36 AM IST

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 10 AM is 119.51% higher than yesterday

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: As of 10 AM, the volume of Reliance Industries traded is 119.51% higher compared to the previous day. The stock price is currently at 3039.55, reflecting an increase of 1.32%. Both volume and price are crucial indicators for analyzing market trends. A positive price movement coupled with higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.

26 Aug 2024, 09:23:21 AM IST

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: Reliance Industries closed at ₹2999.95 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 3015.95 & 3005.45 yesterday to end at 3008.3. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

