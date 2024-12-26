Reliance Industries Share Price Live blog for 26 Dec 2024

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Reliance Industries opened at ₹1231.9 and closed at ₹1222.1, reflecting a decline. The stock reached a high of ₹1233.45 and a low of ₹1221.45 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹16,546.71 crore, Reliance's performance is notable against its 52-week high of ₹1608.95 and low of ₹1202.1. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 268,064 shares.
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1632.0, 33.39% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1300.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1825.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|10
|10
|10
|8
|Buy
|16
|16
|16
|13
|Hold
|3
|3
|3
|7
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 54.53% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 268 k.
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1233.45 & ₹1221.45 yesterday to end at ₹1223.5. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend