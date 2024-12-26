Hello User
Reliance Industries Share Price Live blog for 26 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:30 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : Reliance Industries stock price went up today, 26 Dec 2024, by 0.11 %. The stock closed at 1222.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1223.5 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live Updates

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Reliance Industries opened at 1231.9 and closed at 1222.1, reflecting a decline. The stock reached a high of 1233.45 and a low of 1221.45 during the day. With a market capitalization of 16,546.71 crore, Reliance's performance is notable against its 52-week high of 1608.95 and low of 1202.1. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 268,064 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Dec 2024, 08:30 AM IST Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1632.0, 33.39% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1300.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1825.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1010108
    Buy16161613
    Hold3337
    Sell3333
    Strong Sell0000
26 Dec 2024, 08:17 AM IST Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Industries volume yesterday was 7 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 15402 k

Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 54.53% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 268 k.

26 Dec 2024, 08:03 AM IST Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Industries closed at ₹1222.1 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 1233.45 & 1221.45 yesterday to end at 1223.5. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

