Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Reliance Industries share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Industries Stock Rises on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:40 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : Reliance Industries stock price went up today, 26 Jul 2024, by 0.64 %. The stock closed at 2982.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3001.55 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live Updates

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : Reliance Industries opened at 2961, reached a high of 3001.15, and closed at 2990.65 on the last trading day. The low for the day was 2954.7. The market capitalization stands at 20,17,970.97 crore. The 52-week high and low are 3217.9 and 2221.05, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 87,372 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Jul 2024, 09:40 AM IST Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.3%; Futures open interest increased by 0.69%

Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures price and open interest in Reliance Industries indicates potential for positive price movement in the near future. Traders are advised to maintain their long positions.

26 Jul 2024, 09:30 AM IST Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Industries trading at ₹3001.55, up 0.64% from yesterday's ₹2982.6

Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Reliance Industries has surpassed the first resistance of 3001.22 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 3024.48. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 3024.48 then there can be further positive price movement.

26 Jul 2024, 09:19 AM IST Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The share price of Reliance Industries has increased by 0.23% and is currently trading at 2989.40. Over the past year, Reliance Industries' shares have gained 18.15%, reaching 2989.40. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 24.01% to 24406.10 in the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-5.94%
3 Months-5.06%
6 Months10.3%
YTD15.47%
1 Year18.15%
26 Jul 2024, 08:49 AM IST Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Reliance Industries on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 13001.22Support 12954.42
Resistance 23024.48Support 22930.88
Resistance 33048.02Support 32907.62
26 Jul 2024, 08:33 AM IST Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 3379.0, 13.29% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 2600.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 3786.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy8101010
    Buy13131313
    Hold7555
    Sell3222
    Strong Sell0000
26 Jul 2024, 08:16 AM IST Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: Reliance Industries volume yesterday was 6 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 6577 k

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 3.5% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 87 k.

26 Jul 2024, 08:03 AM IST Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: Reliance Industries closed at ₹2990.65 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 3001.15 & 2954.7 yesterday to end at 2982.6. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.