Reliance Industries share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Industries Stock Rises on Positive Trading Day

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : Reliance Industries opened at ₹2961, reached a high of ₹3001.15, and closed at ₹2990.65 on the last trading day. The low for the day was ₹2954.7. The market capitalization stands at ₹20,17,970.97 crore. The 52-week high and low are ₹3217.9 and ₹2221.05, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 87,372 shares.
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures price and open interest in Reliance Industries indicates potential for positive price movement in the near future. Traders are advised to maintain their long positions.
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Reliance Industries has surpassed the first resistance of ₹3001.22 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹3024.48. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹3024.48 then there can be further positive price movement.
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The share price of Reliance Industries has increased by 0.23% and is currently trading at ₹2989.40. Over the past year, Reliance Industries' shares have gained 18.15%, reaching ₹2989.40. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 24.01% to 24406.10 in the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-5.94%
|3 Months
|-5.06%
|6 Months
|10.3%
|YTD
|15.47%
|1 Year
|18.15%
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Reliance Industries on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|3001.22
|Support 1
|2954.42
|Resistance 2
|3024.48
|Support 2
|2930.88
|Resistance 3
|3048.02
|Support 3
|2907.62
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹3379.0, 13.29% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2600.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3786.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|8
|10
|10
|10
|Buy
|13
|13
|13
|13
|Hold
|7
|5
|5
|5
|Sell
|3
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 3.5% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 87 k.
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹3001.15 & ₹2954.7 yesterday to end at ₹2982.6. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.