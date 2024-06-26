Hello User
Reliance Industries Share Price Live blog for 26 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:45 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : Reliance Industries stock price went up today, 26 Jun 2024, by 0.88 %. The stock closed at 2883 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2908.5 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live Updates

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Reliance Industries opened at 2895, closed at 2883, with a high of 2912.1 and a low of 2883.4. The market capitalization was at 1967836.3 crore, with a 52-week high of 3029.9 and a 52-week low of 2221.05. The BSE volume for the day was 209726 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Jun 2024, 08:45 AM IST Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Reliance Industries on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 12919.23Support 12889.38
Resistance 22930.47Support 22870.77
Resistance 32949.08Support 32859.53
26 Jun 2024, 08:33 AM IST Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 3242.0, 11.47% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 2238.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 3512.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy10101011
    Buy13131311
    Hold5554
    Sell2222
    Strong Sell0000
26 Jun 2024, 08:15 AM IST Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: Reliance Industries volume yesterday was 3 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 7115 k

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 47.55% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 209 k.

26 Jun 2024, 08:03 AM IST Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: Reliance Industries closed at ₹2883 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 2912.1 & 2883.4 yesterday to end at 2883. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

