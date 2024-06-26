Reliance Industries Share Price Live blog for 26 Jun 2024

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Reliance Industries opened at ₹2895, closed at ₹2883, with a high of ₹2912.1 and a low of ₹2883.4. The market capitalization was at ₹1967836.3 crore, with a 52-week high of 3029.9 and a 52-week low of 2221.05. The BSE volume for the day was 209726 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Reliance Industries on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|2919.23
|Support 1
|2889.38
|Resistance 2
|2930.47
|Support 2
|2870.77
|Resistance 3
|2949.08
|Support 3
|2859.53
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹3242.0, 11.47% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2238.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3512.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|10
|10
|10
|11
|Buy
|13
|13
|13
|11
|Hold
|5
|5
|5
|4
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 47.55% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 209 k.
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹2912.1 & ₹2883.4 yesterday to end at ₹2883. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.