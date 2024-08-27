Hello User
Reliance Industries Share Price Live blog for 27 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:46 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : Reliance Industries stock price went up today, 27 Aug 2024, by 0.81 %. The stock closed at 2999.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3024.15 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live Updates

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Reliance Industries opened at 3015 and closed slightly lower at 2999.95. The stock reached a high of 3046.15 and a low of 3005.45. The market capitalization stood at 2046082.91 crore. Over the past year, the stock's 52-week high was 3217.9, while its 52-week low was 2221.05. The BSE volume for the day was 195090 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Aug 2024, 08:46 AM IST Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Reliance Industries on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 13045.7Support 13005.7
Resistance 23065.85Support 22985.85
Resistance 33085.7Support 32965.7
27 Aug 2024, 08:33 AM IST Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 3411.5, 12.81% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 2600.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 3786.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy88810
    Buy13131313
    Hold7775
    Sell3332
    Strong Sell0000
27 Aug 2024, 08:18 AM IST Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: Reliance Industries volume yesterday was 4 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 5029 k

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 8.47% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 195 k.

27 Aug 2024, 08:01 AM IST Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: Reliance Industries closed at ₹2999.95 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 3046.15 & 3005.45 yesterday to end at 3024.15. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.