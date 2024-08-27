Reliance Industries Share Price Live blog for 27 Aug 2024

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Reliance Industries opened at ₹3015 and closed slightly lower at ₹2999.95. The stock reached a high of ₹3046.15 and a low of ₹3005.45. The market capitalization stood at ₹2046082.91 crore. Over the past year, the stock's 52-week high was ₹3217.9, while its 52-week low was ₹2221.05. The BSE volume for the day was 195090 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Reliance Industries on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|3045.7
|Support 1
|3005.7
|Resistance 2
|3065.85
|Support 2
|2985.85
|Resistance 3
|3085.7
|Support 3
|2965.7
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹3411.5, 12.81% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2600.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3786.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|8
|8
|8
|10
|Buy
|13
|13
|13
|13
|Hold
|7
|7
|7
|5
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 8.47% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 195 k.
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹3046.15 & ₹3005.45 yesterday to end at ₹3024.15. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend