Reliance Industries Share Price Live blog for 27 Dec 2024

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Reliance Industries opened at ₹1224.65 and closed slightly lower at ₹1223.50. The stock reached a high of ₹1228 and a low of ₹1214.45 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹16,462.81 crore, the company's shares traded a volume of 556,935 on the BSE. Over the past year, the stock has fluctuated between a 52-week high of ₹1608.95 and a low of ₹1202.10.
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Reliance Industries has increased by 0.36%, currently trading at ₹1220.95. However, over the past year, the price of Reliance Industries shares has decreased by 5.94%, also standing at ₹1220.95. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 10.77% during the same one-year period, reaching 23750.20.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.93%
|3 Months
|-11.16%
|6 Months
|-20.52%
|YTD
|-5.87%
|1 Year
|-5.94%
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Reliance Industries on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1224.83
|Support 1
|1212.13
|Resistance 2
|1232.62
|Support 2
|1207.22
|Resistance 3
|1237.53
|Support 3
|1199.43
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1632.0, 34.14% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1300.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1825.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|10
|10
|10
|8
|Buy
|16
|16
|16
|13
|Hold
|3
|3
|3
|7
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 31.52% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 10 mn & BSE volume was 556 k.
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1228 & ₹1214.45 yesterday to end at ₹1216.6. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend