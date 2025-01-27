Hello User
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
Reliance Industries Share Price Live blog for 27 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:34 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : Reliance Industries stock price went down today, 27 Jan 2025, by -1.42 %. The stock closed at 1263.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1245.90 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live Updates

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Reliance Industries opened at 1266.90 and closed slightly lower at 1263.85. The stock reached a high of 1273.10 and a low of 1244 during the day. With a market capitalization of 16,86,540 crore, the stock has a 52-week high of 1608.95 and a low of 1202.10. The BSE reported a trading volume of 430,797 shares for Reliance Industries.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Jan 2025, 08:34 AM IST Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1570.0, 26.01% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1300.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1740.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1212109
    Buy16161616
    Hold1134
    Sell3333
    Strong Sell0.000.000.000.00
27 Jan 2025, 08:18 AM IST Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Industries volume yesterday was 14 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 13615 k

Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 7.72% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 14 mn & BSE volume was 430 k.

27 Jan 2025, 08:01 AM IST Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Industries closed at ₹1263.85 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 1273.10 & 1244 yesterday to end at 1245.90. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

