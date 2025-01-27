Reliance Industries Share Price Live blog for 27 Jan 2025

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Reliance Industries opened at ₹1266.90 and closed slightly lower at ₹1263.85. The stock reached a high of ₹1273.10 and a low of ₹1244 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹16,86,540 crore, the stock has a 52-week high of ₹1608.95 and a low of ₹1202.10. The BSE reported a trading volume of 430,797 shares for Reliance Industries.
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1570.0, 26.01% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1300.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1740.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|12
|12
|10
|9
|Buy
|16
|16
|16
|16
|Hold
|1
|1
|3
|4
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 7.72% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 14 mn & BSE volume was 430 k.
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1273.10 & ₹1244 yesterday to end at ₹1245.90. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend