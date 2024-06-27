Explore
Active Stocks
Thu Jun 27 2024 09:28:56
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 174.20 0.96%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 1,213.20 -0.41%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 368.40 0.95%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 842.65 -0.28%
  1. Axis Bank share price
  2. 1,284.05 -0.14%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Reliance Industries share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Industries Stock Dips in Trading Today
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Reliance Industries share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Industries Stock Dips in Trading Today

2 min read . Updated: 27 Jun 2024, 09:31 AM IST
Livemint

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : Reliance Industries stock price went down today, 27 Jun 2024, by -0.17 %. The stock closed at 3027.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3022.35 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live Updates

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Reliance Industries opened at 2899.95, reached a high of 3037, and closed at 2908.5 with a market capitalization of 2048281.8 crore. The 52-week high was 3029.9 and the low was 2221.05. The BSE volume for the day was 722696 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Jun 2024, 09:31:32 AM IST

Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Industries trading at ₹3022.35, down -0.17% from yesterday's ₹3027.4

Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Industries share price is at 3022.35 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 2933.42 and 3081.12 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 2933.42 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 3081.12 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

27 Jun 2024, 09:21:19 AM IST

Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Reliance Industries has dropped by -0.40% and is currently trading at 3015.25. Over the past year, Reliance Industries' shares have increased by 33.60% to 3015.25. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 27.70% to 23868.80 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.8%
3 Months-5.9%
6 Months17.06%
YTD17.14%
1 Year33.6%
27 Jun 2024, 09:03:05 AM IST

Top Gainers and Losers today on 26 June, 2024: Reliance Industries, Bharti Airtel, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise, Mahindra & Mahindra among most active stocks; Check full list here

https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/top-gainers-and-losers-today-on-26-june-2024-reliance-industries-bharti-airtel-apollo-hospitals-enterprise-mahindra-mahindra-among-most-active-stocks-check-full-list-here-11719397995515.html

27 Jun 2024, 09:03:05 AM IST

Reliance Industries stock reclaims ₹3,000 level after 15 sessions, hits new record high

https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/reliance-industries-share-price-reclaims-rs-3-000-level-after-15-sessions-hits-new-record-high-11719400510514.html

27 Jun 2024, 08:49:55 AM IST

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Reliance Industries on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 13081.12Support 12933.42
Resistance 23133.38Support 22837.98
Resistance 33228.82Support 32785.72
27 Jun 2024, 08:30:38 AM IST

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 3242.0, 7.09% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 2238.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 3512.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy10101011
    Buy13131311
    Hold5554
    Sell2222
    Strong Sell0000
27 Jun 2024, 08:17:10 AM IST

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: Reliance Industries volume yesterday was 11 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 7372 k

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 59.12% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 11 mn & BSE volume was 722 k.

27 Jun 2024, 08:04:22 AM IST

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: Reliance Industries closed at ₹2908.5 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 3037 & 2890.15 yesterday to end at 2908.5. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue