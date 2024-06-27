Reliance Industries share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Industries Stock Dips in Trading Today

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Reliance Industries opened at ₹2899.95, reached a high of ₹3037, and closed at ₹2908.5 with a market capitalization of ₹2048281.8 crore. The 52-week high was ₹3029.9 and the low was ₹2221.05. The BSE volume for the day was 722696 shares traded.
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Industries share price is at ₹3022.35 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹2933.42 and ₹3081.12 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹2933.42 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 3081.12 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Reliance Industries has dropped by -0.40% and is currently trading at ₹3015.25. Over the past year, Reliance Industries' shares have increased by 33.60% to ₹3015.25. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 27.70% to 23868.80 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.8%
|3 Months
|-5.9%
|6 Months
|17.06%
|YTD
|17.14%
|1 Year
|33.6%
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Reliance Industries on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|3081.12
|Support 1
|2933.42
|Resistance 2
|3133.38
|Support 2
|2837.98
|Resistance 3
|3228.82
|Support 3
|2785.72
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹3242.0, 7.09% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2238.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3512.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|10
|10
|10
|11
|Buy
|13
|13
|13
|11
|Hold
|5
|5
|5
|4
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 59.12% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 11 mn & BSE volume was 722 k.
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹3037 & ₹2890.15 yesterday to end at ₹2908.5. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend