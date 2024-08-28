Reliance Industries Share Price Live blog for 28 Aug 2024

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Reliance Industries opened at ₹3023 and closed slightly higher at ₹3024.15. The stock reached a high of ₹3025.1 and dipped to a low of ₹2998. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹2030047.94 crore. The trading volume on the BSE was 72,560 shares. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has seen a high of ₹3217.9 and a low of ₹2221.05.
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 36.01% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 72 k.
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹3025.1 & ₹2998 yesterday to end at ₹3000.45. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend