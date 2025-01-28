Reliance Industries Share Price Live blog for 28 Jan 2025

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Reliance Industries opened at ₹1239.90 and closed at ₹1245.90, marking a positive movement. The stock reached a high of ₹1240.45 and a low of ₹1220.05 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹1,663,602 crore, the company has a 52-week high of ₹1608.95 and a low of ₹1202.10. The BSE volume for the day was 405,960 shares.
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Reliance Industries on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1240.8
|Support 1
|1220.35
|Resistance 2
|1250.85
|Support 2
|1209.95
|Resistance 3
|1261.25
|Support 3
|1199.9
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1570.0, 27.74% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1300.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1740.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|12
|12
|10
|9
|Buy
|16
|16
|16
|16
|Hold
|1
|1
|3
|4
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 27.15% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 9 mn & BSE volume was 411 k.
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1240.45 & ₹1220.05 yesterday to end at ₹1229.10. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend