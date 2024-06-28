Hello User
Reliance Industries Share Price Live blog for 28 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:31 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : Reliance Industries stock price went up today, 28 Jun 2024, by 1.11 %. The stock closed at 3027.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3061.1 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live Updates

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Reliance Industries opened at 3021.5 and closed at 3027.4. The high for the day was 3075 and the low was 3012.1. The market capitalization was 2,071,082.59 crore. The 52-week high was 3037 and the 52-week low was 2221.05. The BSE volume for the day was 331,110 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Jun 2024, 08:31 AM IST Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 3245.0, 6.01% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 2600.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 3512.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy10101011
    Buy13131311
    Hold5554
    Sell2222
    Strong Sell0000
28 Jun 2024, 08:15 AM IST Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: Reliance Industries volume yesterday was 14 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 7970 k

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 82.21% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 14 mn & BSE volume was 331 k.

28 Jun 2024, 08:01 AM IST Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: Reliance Industries closed at ₹3027.4 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 3075 & 3012.1 yesterday to end at 3027.4. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

