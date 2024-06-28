Reliance Industries Share Price Live blog for 28 Jun 2024

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Reliance Industries opened at ₹3021.5 and closed at ₹3027.4. The high for the day was ₹3075 and the low was ₹3012.1. The market capitalization was ₹2,071,082.59 crore. The 52-week high was ₹3037 and the 52-week low was ₹2221.05. The BSE volume for the day was 331,110 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹3245.0, 6.01% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2600.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3512.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|10
|10
|10
|11
|Buy
|13
|13
|13
|11
|Hold
|5
|5
|5
|4
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 82.21% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 14 mn & BSE volume was 331 k.
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹3075 & ₹3012.1 yesterday to end at ₹3027.4. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend