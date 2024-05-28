Reliance Industries Share Price Live blog for 28 May 2024

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Reliance Industries opened at ₹2960.8, closed at ₹2959.8, with a high of ₹2967.45 and a low of ₹2925. The market capitalization stood at ₹1,984,005.23 crores. The 52-week high was ₹3024.8 and the 52-week low was ₹2202.2. The BSE volume was 134,571 shares traded.
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Reliance Industries on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|2959.43
|Support 1
|2912.73
|Resistance 2
|2987.97
|Support 2
|2894.57
|Resistance 3
|3006.13
|Support 3
|2866.03
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹3220.0, 9.81% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2238.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3500.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|10
|10
|10
|11
|Buy
|13
|13
|13
|11
|Hold
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 34.31% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 134 k.
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹2967.45 & ₹2925 yesterday to end at ₹2959.8. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend