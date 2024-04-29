Reliance Industries Share Price Live blog for 29 Apr 2024

Reliance Industries Share Price Today : On the last day, Reliance Industries opened at ₹2925.15, reached a high of ₹2930 and a low of ₹2900 before closing at ₹2918.4. The market capitalization was recorded at ₹1964080.27 crores. The 52-week high for the company was ₹3024.8 and the 52-week low was ₹2141.12. The BSE volume for the day was 450580 shares traded.
The trading volume yesterday was 16.54% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 78 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹2930 & ₹2900 yesterday to end at ₹2918.4. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.
