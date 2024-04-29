Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Reliance Industries Share Price Live blog for 29 Apr 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:15 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Reliance Industries stock price went down today, 29 Apr 2024, by -0.53 %. The stock closed at 2918.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2903 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Industries Stock Price Today

Reliance Industries Share Price Today : On the last day, Reliance Industries opened at 2925.15, reached a high of 2930 and a low of 2900 before closing at 2918.4. The market capitalization was recorded at 1964080.27 crores. The 52-week high for the company was 3024.8 and the 52-week low was 2141.12. The BSE volume for the day was 450580 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Apr 2024, 08:15 AM IST Reliance Industries share price Today : Reliance Industries volume yesterday was 5 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 6362 k

The trading volume yesterday was 16.54% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 78 k.

29 Apr 2024, 08:00 AM IST Reliance Industries share price Live :Reliance Industries closed at ₹2918.4 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 2930 & 2900 yesterday to end at 2918.4. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.