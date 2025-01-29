Hello User
Reliance Industries share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Industries Sees Decline in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:34 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : Reliance Industries stock price went down today, 29 Jan 2025, by -0.23 %. The stock closed at 1233.80 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1231 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live Updates

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Reliance Industries opened at 1236.60 and closed at 1229.30, marking a decline. The stock reached a high of 1244.15 and dipped to a low of 1218.90. The company's market capitalization stood at 16,704.36 crore. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of 1608.95 and a low of 1202.10, with a trading volume of 362,201 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Jan 2025, 09:34 AM IST Reliance Industries Live Updates: Reliance Industries trading at ₹1231, down -0.23% from yesterday's ₹1233.80

Reliance Industries Live Updates: Reliance Industries share price is at 1231 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1221.32 and 1247.57 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1221.32 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1247.57 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

29 Jan 2025, 09:21 AM IST Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Reliance Industries has increased by 0.02%, currently trading at 1234.05. However, over the past year, the price has declined by 14.75%, also settling at 1234.05. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a rise of 5.67%, reaching 22957.25 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-3.09%
3 Months-2.46%
6 Months-18.42%
YTD1.56%
1 Year-14.75%
29 Jan 2025, 08:50 AM IST Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Reliance Industries on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11247.57Support 11221.32
Resistance 21259.28Support 21206.78
Resistance 31273.82Support 31195.07
29 Jan 2025, 08:30 AM IST Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1570.0, 27.08% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1300.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1740.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1212109
    Buy16161616
    Hold1134
    Sell3333
    Strong Sell0.000.000.000.00
29 Jan 2025, 08:16 AM IST Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Industries volume yesterday was 10 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 13859 k

Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 21.12% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 10 mn & BSE volume was 364 k.

29 Jan 2025, 08:01 AM IST Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Industries closed at ₹1229.30 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 1244.15 & 1218.90 yesterday to end at 1235.40. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

