Reliance Industries share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Industries Sees Decline in Trading Today

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Reliance Industries opened at ₹1236.60 and closed at ₹1229.30, marking a decline. The stock reached a high of ₹1244.15 and dipped to a low of ₹1218.90. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹16,704.36 crore. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of ₹1608.95 and a low of ₹1202.10, with a trading volume of 362,201 shares on the BSE.
Reliance Industries Live Updates: Reliance Industries share price is at ₹1231 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1221.32 and ₹1247.57 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1221.32 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1247.57 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Reliance Industries has increased by 0.02%, currently trading at ₹1234.05. However, over the past year, the price has declined by 14.75%, also settling at ₹1234.05. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a rise of 5.67%, reaching 22957.25 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-3.09%
|3 Months
|-2.46%
|6 Months
|-18.42%
|YTD
|1.56%
|1 Year
|-14.75%
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Reliance Industries on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1247.57
|Support 1
|1221.32
|Resistance 2
|1259.28
|Support 2
|1206.78
|Resistance 3
|1273.82
|Support 3
|1195.07
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1570.0, 27.08% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1300.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1740.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|12
|12
|10
|9
|Buy
|16
|16
|16
|16
|Hold
|1
|1
|3
|4
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 21.12% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 10 mn & BSE volume was 364 k.
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1244.15 & ₹1218.90 yesterday to end at ₹1235.40. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend