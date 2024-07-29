Reliance Industries Share Price Live blog for 29 Jul 2024

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Reliance Industries opened at ₹2998.75, closed at ₹2982.6 with a high of ₹3025.95 and a low of ₹2981.9. The market capitalization was ₹2041820.45 crore. The 52-week high was ₹3217.9 and the 52-week low was ₹2221.05. The BSE volume was 771164 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹3379.0, 11.97% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2600.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3786.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|8
|10
|10
|10
|Buy
|13
|13
|13
|13
|Hold
|7
|5
|5
|5
|Sell
|3
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 7.1% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 771 k.
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹3025.95 & ₹2981.9 yesterday to end at ₹3017.85. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.