Reliance Industries share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Industries closed today at ₹2931.15, up 0.02% from yesterday's ₹2930.5

46 min read . Updated: 30 Apr 2024, 08:01 PM IST
Reliance Industries stock price went up today, 30 Apr 2024, by 0.02 %. The stock closed at 2930.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2931.15 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Industries Stock Price Today

Reliance Industries Share Price Today : On the last day, Reliance Industries opened at 2902.95 and closed at 2903. The high for the day was 2935.55, while the low was 2900.1. The market capitalization stood at 1,982,685.92 crore. The 52-week high was 3024.8, and the 52-week low was 2141.12. The BSE volume for the day was 194,646 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Apr 2024, 08:01:39 PM IST

Reliance Industries share price update : Shareholding information

Reliance Industries has a 8.47% MF holding & 21.90% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 8.56% in december to 8.47% in march quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 21.97% in december to 21.90% in march quarter.

30 Apr 2024, 07:33:02 PM IST

Reliance Industries share price NSE Live : Return metrics and efficiency

Reliance Industries reported a ROE of 9.23% in the most recent fiscal year. Its return on investment was 6.80% in the last fiscal year. Analysts predict a ROE of 0.00% for the current fiscal year and 9.79% for the upcoming fiscal year.

30 Apr 2024, 07:00:07 PM IST

Reliance Industries share price Today : Financial performance

Reliance Industries has shown an EPS growth of 11.01% and a revenue growth of 23.43% over the past 3 years. In the last twelve months, the company's revenue was 9144720.00 cr, a slight increase compared to the most recent fiscal year. The company is expected to have a revenue growth of 5.04% and a profit growth of �% in the upcoming quarter.

30 Apr 2024, 06:31:11 PM IST

Reliance Industries share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 3220.0, 9.85% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 2238.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 3500.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy10121112
    Buy13121111
    Hold5445
    Sell2222
    Strong Sell0000
30 Apr 2024, 06:02:21 PM IST

Reliance Industries share price live: Stock Peers

Today, Reliance Industries' stock price rose by 0.02% to reach 2931.15, while its competitors are experiencing mixed results. Oil & Natural Gas Corporation, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, and Oil India are declining, whereas Petronet LNG is seeing an increase. In general, the Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices are down by 0.17% and 0.25% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Reliance Industries2931.150.650.023024.82200.061983125.69
Oil & Natural Gas Corporation282.85-0.45-0.16292.45150.7355833.2
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation495.2-10.45-2.07594.45239.2570246.51
Oil India620.3-0.95-0.15669.05240.6567265.65
Petronet LNG310.555.451.79318.6191.6546582.5
30 Apr 2024, 05:34:37 PM IST

Reliance Industries share price live: Today's Price range

Reliance Industries stock reached a low of 2927 and a high of 2965 on the current trading day.

30 Apr 2024, 04:32:28 PM IST

Reliance Industries share price Today : Futures trading higher by 0.08%; Futures open interest increased by 1.15%

An increase in futures price and open interest in Reliance Industries indicates potential for positive price movement in the near future. Traders are advised to maintain their long positions.

30 Apr 2024, 03:49:40 PM IST

Reliance Industries share price Live :Reliance Industries closed today at ₹2931.15, up 0.02% from yesterday's ₹2930.5

Reliance Industries share price closed the day at 2931.15 - a 0.02% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 2957.43 , 2979.57 , 2992.98. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 2921.88 , 2908.47 , 2886.33.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

30 Apr 2024, 03:49:04 PM IST

Reliance Industries share price update : Volume traded till 3 PM is 56.46% higher than yesterday

The volume traded by Reliance Industries till 3 PM is 56.46% higher than the previous day, with the price at 2931.15, showing a 0.02% increase. Volume traded, in addition to price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with increased volume may signal a potential further decrease in prices.

30 Apr 2024, 03:32:12 PM IST

Reliance Industries Live Updates

30 Apr 2024, 03:13:05 PM IST

Reliance Industries share price NSE Live :Reliance Industries trading at ₹2933.65, up 0.11% from yesterday's ₹2930.5

Reliance Industries share price is at 2933.65 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 2908.9 and 2944.7 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 2908.9 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 2944.7 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

30 Apr 2024, 03:01:08 PM IST

Reliance Industries share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days2933.08
10 Days2939.01
20 Days2938.98
50 Days2934.48
100 Days2772.74
300 Days2595.23
30 Apr 2024, 02:56:08 PM IST

Reliance Industries Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Reliance Industries share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

30 Apr 2024, 02:50:09 PM IST

Reliance Industries share price update : Volume traded till 2 PM is 43.09% higher than yesterday

The trading volume of Reliance Industries by 2 PM has increased by 43.09% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at 2946.5, up by 0.55%. Analyzing both volume traded and price is crucial for understanding market trends. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with increased volume could signal further price declines.

30 Apr 2024, 02:35:10 PM IST

Reliance Industries share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between the 2960.78 and 2952.13 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 2952.13 and selling near the hourly resistance at 2960.78.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 12957.17Support 12951.67
Resistance 22960.83Support 22949.83
Resistance 32962.67Support 32946.17
30 Apr 2024, 02:13:22 PM IST

30 Apr 2024, 02:00:55 PM IST

Reliance Industries share price Live :Reliance Industries trading at ₹2957.1, up 0.91% from yesterday's ₹2930.5

The current market price of Reliance Industries has surpassed the first resistance of 2944.7 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 2958.15. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 2958.15 then there can be further positive price movement.

30 Apr 2024, 01:48:39 PM IST

Reliance Industries share price update : Volume traded till 1 PM is 48.01% higher than yesterday

The volume of Reliance Industries traded by 1 PM is 48.01% higher than yesterday, with the price at 2958.7, up by 0.96%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. When there is a positive price movement accompanied by higher volume, it indicates a sustainable upturn. Conversely, a negative price movement with increased volume may signal a further decline in prices.

30 Apr 2024, 01:33:43 PM IST

Reliance Industries share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between 2959.5 and 2954.1 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 2954.1 and selling near the hourly resistance at 2959.5.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 12960.78Support 12952.13
Resistance 22964.72Support 22947.42
Resistance 32969.43Support 32943.48
30 Apr 2024, 01:11:49 PM IST

Reliance Industries share price Today : Futures trading higher by 0.9%; Futures open interest increased by 1.39%

An increase in futures price and open interest for Reliance Industries indicates a potential for positive price movement in the near future. Traders are advised to maintain their long positions.

30 Apr 2024, 01:03:15 PM IST

Reliance Industries share price live: Today's Price range

Reliance Industries stock traded at a low of 2930.9 and a high of 2965 on the current day.

30 Apr 2024, 12:52:51 PM IST

Reliance Industries share price update : Volume traded till 12 AM is 38.42% higher than yesterday

The trading volume of Reliance Industries up to 12 AM is 38.42% higher than the previous day, with the price at 2958.75, showing a 0.96% increase. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for trend analysis. A rise in price along with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a drop in price with higher volume could signal further price declines.

30 Apr 2024, 12:39:24 PM IST

Reliance Industries share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between 2962.8 and 2952.95 levels in the last hour. Traders might want to consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near hourly support at 2952.95 and selling near hourly resistance at 2962.8.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 12959.5Support 12954.1
Resistance 22962.45Support 22951.65
Resistance 32964.9Support 32948.7
30 Apr 2024, 12:23:50 PM IST

Reliance Industries Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Reliance Industries share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

30 Apr 2024, 12:20:35 PM IST

Reliance Industries share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days2933.08
10 Days2939.01
20 Days2938.98
50 Days2934.48
100 Days2772.74
300 Days2595.23
30 Apr 2024, 12:12:29 PM IST

Reliance Industries share price update :Reliance Industries trading at ₹2955.7, up 0.86% from yesterday's ₹2930.5

The current market price of Reliance Industries has surpassed the first resistance of 2944.7 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 2958.15. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 2958.15 then there can be further positive price movement.

30 Apr 2024, 11:50:57 AM IST

Reliance Industries share price NSE Live : Volume traded till 11 AM is 33.74% higher than yesterday

The volume of Reliance Industries traded by 11 AM has increased by 33.74% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at 2956.95, up by 0.9%. Both volume traded and price are crucial indicators for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with increased volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.

30 Apr 2024, 11:37:26 AM IST

Reliance Industries share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between the levels of 2972.65 and 2939.7 in the last hour. Traders could potentially consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 2939.7 and selling near the hourly resistance at 2972.65.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 12962.8Support 12952.95
Resistance 22967.75Support 22948.05
Resistance 32972.65Support 32943.1
30 Apr 2024, 11:25:11 AM IST

Reliance Industries share price Live :Reliance Industries trading at ₹2957.35, up 0.92% from yesterday's ₹2930.5

The current market price of Reliance Industries has surpassed the first resistance of 2944.7 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 2958.15. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 2958.15 then there can be further positive price movement.

30 Apr 2024, 11:19:40 AM IST

30 Apr 2024, 11:14:27 AM IST

Reliance Industries share price live: Stock Peers

Today, Reliance Industries' stock price rose by 0.89% to reach 2956.5, in line with the positive trend seen in its industry counterparts. Other companies like Oil & Natural Gas Corporation, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, Oil India, and Petronet LNG are also experiencing an uptick in their share prices. The broader market benchmarks, Nifty and Sensex, have also shown gains of 0.45% and 0.38% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Reliance Industries2956.526.00.893024.82200.062000276.72
Oil & Natural Gas Corporation284.551.250.44292.45150.7357971.84
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation508.32.650.52594.45239.2572104.81
Oil India629.758.51.37669.05240.6568290.42
Petronet LNG314.89.73.18318.6191.6547220.0
30 Apr 2024, 10:48:32 AM IST

Reliance Industries share price Today : Volume traded till 10 AM is 5.70% higher than yesterday

The volume of Reliance Industries traded by 10 AM is 5.70% higher than yesterday, with the price currently at 2960.1, up by 1.01%. Volume traded is a key factor to analyze trends along with price. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with higher volume could signal a potential further decrease in prices.

30 Apr 2024, 10:39:03 AM IST

Reliance Industries share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

Reliance Industries touched a high of 2965.0 & a low of 2932.05 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 12972.65Support 12939.7
Resistance 22985.3Support 22919.4
Resistance 33005.6Support 32906.75
30 Apr 2024, 10:13:16 AM IST

Reliance Industries Live Updates

30 Apr 2024, 09:50:56 AM IST

Reliance Industries share price live: Stock Peers

Today, the share price of Reliance Industries has increased by 0.47% to reach 2944.4, following the upward trend of its industry counterparts such as Oil & Natural Gas Corporation, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, Oil India, and Petronet LNG. Additionally, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have also shown gains of 0.23% and 0.29% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Reliance Industries2944.413.90.473024.82200.061992090.23
Oil & Natural Gas Corporation284.20.90.32292.45150.7357531.54
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation513.457.81.54594.45239.2572835.37
Oil India635.113.852.23669.05240.6568870.57
Petronet LNG311.56.42.1318.6191.6546725.0
30 Apr 2024, 09:45:22 AM IST

Reliance Industries share price NSE Live : Futures trading lower by -0.02%; Futures open interest decreased by -0.06%

The decrease in futures price and open interest for Reliance Industries indicates a potential shift in market sentiment, suggesting that the stock may be reaching a turning point or beginning a reversal in the near future.

30 Apr 2024, 09:30:52 AM IST

Reliance Industries share price Today :Reliance Industries trading at ₹2934.8, up 0.15% from yesterday's ₹2930.5

Reliance Industries share price is at 2934.8 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 2908.9 and 2944.7 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 2908.9 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 2944.7 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

30 Apr 2024, 09:17:17 AM IST

Reliance Industries share price live: Price Analysis

The share price of Reliance Industries has increased by 0.23% and is currently trading at 2937.15. Over the past year, Reliance Industries shares have surged by 33.34% to reach 2937.15. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 24.77% to 22643.40 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.0%
3 Months-2.53%
6 Months26.7%
YTD13.35%
1 Year33.34%
30 Apr 2024, 08:45:03 AM IST

Reliance Industries share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for Reliance Industries on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 12944.7Support 12908.9
Resistance 22958.15Support 22886.55
Resistance 32980.5Support 32873.1
30 Apr 2024, 08:34:59 AM IST

30 Apr 2024, 08:17:12 AM IST

Reliance Industries share price Today : Reliance Industries volume yesterday was 3 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 5828 k

The trading volume yesterday was 34.48% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 194 k.

30 Apr 2024, 08:06:21 AM IST

Reliance Industries share price Live :Reliance Industries closed at ₹2903 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 2935.55 & 2900.1 yesterday to end at 2903. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

