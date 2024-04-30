Reliance Industries share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Industries closed today at ₹ 2931.15, up 0.02% from yesterday's ₹ 2930.5

46 min read . 30 Apr 2024 Trade

Reliance Industries stock price went up today, 30 Apr 2024, by 0.02 %. The stock closed at 2930.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2931.15 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.