Reliance Industries share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Industries closed today at 2931.15, up 0.02% from yesterday's 2930.5

Reliance Industries Share Price Today : On the last day, Reliance Industries opened at ₹2902.95 and closed at ₹2903. The high for the day was ₹2935.55, while the low was ₹2900.1. The market capitalization stood at ₹1,982,685.92 crore. The 52-week high was ₹3024.8, and the 52-week low was ₹2141.12. The BSE volume for the day was 194,646 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Reliance Industries has a 8.47% MF holding & 21.90% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 8.56% in december to 8.47% in march quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 21.97% in december to 21.90% in march quarter.
Reliance Industries reported a ROE of 9.23% in the most recent fiscal year. Its return on investment was 6.80% in the last fiscal year. Analysts predict a ROE of 0.00% for the current fiscal year and 9.79% for the upcoming fiscal year.
Reliance Industries has shown an EPS growth of 11.01% and a revenue growth of 23.43% over the past 3 years. In the last twelve months, the company's revenue was 9144720.00 cr, a slight increase compared to the most recent fiscal year. The company is expected to have a revenue growth of 5.04% and a profit growth of �% in the upcoming quarter.
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹3220.0, 9.85% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2238.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3500.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|10
|12
|11
|12
|Buy
|13
|12
|11
|11
|Hold
|5
|4
|4
|5
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Today, Reliance Industries' stock price rose by 0.02% to reach ₹2931.15, while its competitors are experiencing mixed results. Oil & Natural Gas Corporation, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, and Oil India are declining, whereas Petronet LNG is seeing an increase. In general, the Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices are down by 0.17% and 0.25% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Reliance Industries
|2931.15
|0.65
|0.02
|3024.8
|2200.06
|1983125.69
|Oil & Natural Gas Corporation
|282.85
|-0.45
|-0.16
|292.45
|150.7
|355833.2
|Hindustan Petroleum Corporation
|495.2
|-10.45
|-2.07
|594.45
|239.25
|70246.51
|Oil India
|620.3
|-0.95
|-0.15
|669.05
|240.65
|67265.65
|Petronet LNG
|310.55
|5.45
|1.79
|318.6
|191.65
|46582.5
Reliance Industries stock reached a low of ₹2927 and a high of ₹2965 on the current trading day.
An increase in futures price and open interest in Reliance Industries indicates potential for positive price movement in the near future. Traders are advised to maintain their long positions.
Reliance Industries share price closed the day at ₹2931.15 - a 0.02% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 2957.43 , 2979.57 , 2992.98. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 2921.88 , 2908.47 , 2886.33.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
The volume traded by Reliance Industries till 3 PM is 56.46% higher than the previous day, with the price at ₹2931.15, showing a 0.02% increase. Volume traded, in addition to price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with increased volume may signal a potential further decrease in prices.
Reliance Industries share price is at ₹2933.65 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹2908.9 and ₹2944.7 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹2908.9 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 2944.7 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|2933.08
|10 Days
|2939.01
|20 Days
|2938.98
|50 Days
|2934.48
|100 Days
|2772.74
|300 Days
|2595.23
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Reliance Industries share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
The trading volume of Reliance Industries by 2 PM has increased by 43.09% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹2946.5, up by 0.55%. Analyzing both volume traded and price is crucial for understanding market trends. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with increased volume could signal further price declines.
The stock price has been moving between the 2960.78 and 2952.13 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 2952.13 and selling near the hourly resistance at 2960.78.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|2957.17
|Support 1
|2951.67
|Resistance 2
|2960.83
|Support 2
|2949.83
|Resistance 3
|2962.67
|Support 3
|2946.17
The current market price of Reliance Industries has surpassed the first resistance of ₹2944.7 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹2958.15. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹2958.15 then there can be further positive price movement.
The volume of Reliance Industries traded by 1 PM is 48.01% higher than yesterday, with the price at ₹2958.7, up by 0.96%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. When there is a positive price movement accompanied by higher volume, it indicates a sustainable upturn. Conversely, a negative price movement with increased volume may signal a further decline in prices.
The stock price has been moving between 2959.5 and 2954.1 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 2954.1 and selling near the hourly resistance at 2959.5.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|2960.78
|Support 1
|2952.13
|Resistance 2
|2964.72
|Support 2
|2947.42
|Resistance 3
|2969.43
|Support 3
|2943.48
An increase in futures price and open interest for Reliance Industries indicates a potential for positive price movement in the near future. Traders are advised to maintain their long positions.
Reliance Industries stock traded at a low of ₹2930.9 and a high of ₹2965 on the current day.
The trading volume of Reliance Industries up to 12 AM is 38.42% higher than the previous day, with the price at ₹2958.75, showing a 0.96% increase. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for trend analysis. A rise in price along with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a drop in price with higher volume could signal further price declines.
The stock price has been moving between 2962.8 and 2952.95 levels in the last hour. Traders might want to consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near hourly support at 2952.95 and selling near hourly resistance at 2962.8.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|2959.5
|Support 1
|2954.1
|Resistance 2
|2962.45
|Support 2
|2951.65
|Resistance 3
|2964.9
|Support 3
|2948.7
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Reliance Industries share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
The current market price of Reliance Industries has surpassed the first resistance of ₹2944.7 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹2958.15. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹2958.15 then there can be further positive price movement.
The volume of Reliance Industries traded by 11 AM has increased by 33.74% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹2956.95, up by 0.9%. Both volume traded and price are crucial indicators for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with increased volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.
The stock price has been moving between the levels of 2972.65 and 2939.7 in the last hour. Traders could potentially consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 2939.7 and selling near the hourly resistance at 2972.65.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|2962.8
|Support 1
|2952.95
|Resistance 2
|2967.75
|Support 2
|2948.05
|Resistance 3
|2972.65
|Support 3
|2943.1
The current market price of Reliance Industries has surpassed the first resistance of ₹2944.7 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹2958.15. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹2958.15 then there can be further positive price movement.
Today, Reliance Industries' stock price rose by 0.89% to reach ₹2956.5, in line with the positive trend seen in its industry counterparts. Other companies like Oil & Natural Gas Corporation, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, Oil India, and Petronet LNG are also experiencing an uptick in their share prices. The broader market benchmarks, Nifty and Sensex, have also shown gains of 0.45% and 0.38% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Reliance Industries
|2956.5
|26.0
|0.89
|3024.8
|2200.06
|2000276.72
|Oil & Natural Gas Corporation
|284.55
|1.25
|0.44
|292.45
|150.7
|357971.84
|Hindustan Petroleum Corporation
|508.3
|2.65
|0.52
|594.45
|239.25
|72104.81
|Oil India
|629.75
|8.5
|1.37
|669.05
|240.65
|68290.42
|Petronet LNG
|314.8
|9.7
|3.18
|318.6
|191.65
|47220.0
The volume of Reliance Industries traded by 10 AM is 5.70% higher than yesterday, with the price currently at ₹2960.1, up by 1.01%. Volume traded is a key factor to analyze trends along with price. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with higher volume could signal a potential further decrease in prices.
Reliance Industries touched a high of 2965.0 & a low of 2932.05 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|2972.65
|Support 1
|2939.7
|Resistance 2
|2985.3
|Support 2
|2919.4
|Resistance 3
|3005.6
|Support 3
|2906.75
Today, the share price of Reliance Industries has increased by 0.47% to reach ₹2944.4, following the upward trend of its industry counterparts such as Oil & Natural Gas Corporation, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, Oil India, and Petronet LNG. Additionally, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have also shown gains of 0.23% and 0.29% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Reliance Industries
|2944.4
|13.9
|0.47
|3024.8
|2200.06
|1992090.23
|Oil & Natural Gas Corporation
|284.2
|0.9
|0.32
|292.45
|150.7
|357531.54
|Hindustan Petroleum Corporation
|513.45
|7.8
|1.54
|594.45
|239.25
|72835.37
|Oil India
|635.1
|13.85
|2.23
|669.05
|240.65
|68870.57
|Petronet LNG
|311.5
|6.4
|2.1
|318.6
|191.65
|46725.0
The decrease in futures price and open interest for Reliance Industries indicates a potential shift in market sentiment, suggesting that the stock may be reaching a turning point or beginning a reversal in the near future.
Reliance Industries share price is at ₹2934.8 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹2908.9 and ₹2944.7 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹2908.9 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 2944.7 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
The share price of Reliance Industries has increased by 0.23% and is currently trading at ₹2937.15. Over the past year, Reliance Industries shares have surged by 33.34% to reach ₹2937.15. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 24.77% to 22643.40 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.0%
|3 Months
|-2.53%
|6 Months
|26.7%
|YTD
|13.35%
|1 Year
|33.34%
The key support and resistance levels for Reliance Industries on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|2944.7
|Support 1
|2908.9
|Resistance 2
|2958.15
|Support 2
|2886.55
|Resistance 3
|2980.5
|Support 3
|2873.1
The trading volume yesterday was 34.48% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 194 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹2935.55 & ₹2900.1 yesterday to end at ₹2903. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.
