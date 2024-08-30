Reliance Industries Share Price Live blog for 30 Aug 2024

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Reliance Industries opened at ₹3014.95 and closed at ₹2995.75, with a high of ₹3074.8 and a low of ₹2988. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹2057381.82 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹3217.9 and ₹2221.05, respectively. The trading volume on the BSE was 545,805 shares.
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Reliance Industries on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|3011.0
|Support 1
|2982.05
|Resistance 2
|3027.45
|Support 2
|2969.55
|Resistance 3
|3039.95
|Support 3
|2953.1
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹3411.5, 12.19% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2600.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3786.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|8
|8
|8
|10
|Buy
|13
|13
|13
|13
|Hold
|7
|7
|7
|5
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 36.01% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 72 k.
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹3074.8 & ₹2988 yesterday to end at ₹3040.85. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend