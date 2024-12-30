Reliance Industries Share Price Live blog for 30 Dec 2024

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Reliance Industries opened at ₹1216.65 and closed slightly lower at ₹1216.60. The stock reached a high of ₹1227.60 and recorded a low of ₹1216.65. With a market capitalization of ₹16,462.81 crore, the company has a 52-week high of ₹1608.95 and a low of ₹1202.10. The BSE volume for the day was 653,086 shares traded, reflecting active investor interest.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Reliance Industries has decreased by -0.49%, currently trading at ₹1215.00. Over the past year, the price of Reliance Industries shares has dropped by -6.27%, also reaching ₹1215.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 9.58%, reaching 23813.40 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.76%
|3 Months
|-13.01%
|6 Months
|-22.0%
|YTD
|-5.53%
|1 Year
|-6.27%
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Reliance Industries on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1226.9
|Support 1
|1216.0
|Resistance 2
|1232.85
|Support 2
|1211.05
|Resistance 3
|1237.8
|Support 3
|1205.1
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1632.0, 33.67% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1300.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1825.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|10
|10
|10
|8
|Buy
|16
|16
|16
|13
|Hold
|3
|3
|3
|7
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Industries volume yesterday was 7 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 15046 k
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 49.14% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 653 k.
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Industries closed at ₹1216.6 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1227.6 & ₹1216.65 yesterday to end at ₹1220.95. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend