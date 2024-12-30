Hello User
Reliance Industries Share Price Live blog for 30 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:15 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : Reliance Industries stock price went up today, 30 Dec 2024, by 0.36 %. The stock closed at 1216.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1220.95 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live Updates

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Reliance Industries opened at 1216.65 and closed slightly lower at 1216.60. The stock reached a high of 1227.60 and recorded a low of 1216.65. With a market capitalization of 16,462.81 crore, the company has a 52-week high of 1608.95 and a low of 1202.10. The BSE volume for the day was 653,086 shares traded, reflecting active investor interest.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Dec 2024, 09:15 AM IST Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Reliance Industries has decreased by -0.49%, currently trading at 1215.00. Over the past year, the price of Reliance Industries shares has dropped by -6.27%, also reaching 1215.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 9.58%, reaching 23813.40 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.76%
3 Months-13.01%
6 Months-22.0%
YTD-5.53%
1 Year-6.27%
30 Dec 2024, 08:47 AM IST Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Reliance Industries on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11226.9Support 11216.0
Resistance 21232.85Support 21211.05
Resistance 31237.8Support 31205.1
30 Dec 2024, 08:35 AM IST Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1632.0, 33.67% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1300.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1825.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1010108
    Buy16161613
    Hold3337
    Sell3333
    Strong Sell0000
30 Dec 2024, 08:16 AM IST Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Industries volume yesterday was 7 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 15046 k

Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 49.14% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 653 k.

30 Dec 2024, 08:00 AM IST Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Industries closed at ₹1216.6 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 1227.6 & 1216.65 yesterday to end at 1220.95. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

