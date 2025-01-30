Reliance Industries Share Price Live blog for 30 Jan 2025

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Reliance Industries opened at ₹1237.30 and closed slightly lower at ₹1233.80. The stock reached a high of ₹1242.75 and a low of ₹1228.45, with a trading volume of 358,148 shares. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹16,71,925 crore. Over the past year, the stock has experienced a 52-week high of ₹1608.95 and a low of ₹1202.10.
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1559.0, 26.15% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1300.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1740.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|12
|12
|10
|9
|Buy
|16
|16
|16
|16
|Hold
|1
|1
|3
|4
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 54.65% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 358 k.
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1242.75 & ₹1228.45 yesterday to end at ₹1235.80. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend