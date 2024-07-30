Reliance Industries Share Price Live blog for 30 Jul 2024

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : Reliance Industries opened at ₹3039.95 and closed at ₹3017.85 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹3054 and the low was ₹3025.45. The market capitalization of Reliance Industries is ₹2057314.16 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3217.9 and the 52-week low is ₹2221.05. On the BSE, the trading volume for Reliance Industries was 59528 shares.
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Reliance Industries on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|3056.72
|Support 1
|3025.27
|Resistance 2
|3071.58
|Support 2
|3008.68
|Resistance 3
|3088.17
|Support 3
|2993.82
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹3379.0, 11.12% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2600.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3786.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|8
|8
|10
|10
|Buy
|13
|13
|13
|13
|Hold
|7
|6
|5
|5
|Sell
|3
|3
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 31.04% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 59 k.
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹3054 & ₹3025.45 yesterday to end at ₹3040.75. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.