Reliance Industries Share Price Live blog for 31 Dec 2024

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Reliance Industries opened at ₹1219.65 and closed slightly higher at ₹1220.95. The stock reached a high of ₹1223.35 and a low of ₹1208.80 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹1,638,364 crore, the stock is trading within its 52-week range, which has a high of ₹1608.95 and a low of ₹1202.10. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 294,682 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 38.31% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 314 k.
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1223.35 & ₹1208.8 yesterday to end at ₹1209.7. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend