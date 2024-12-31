Hello User
Reliance Industries Share Price Live blog for 31 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:15 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : Reliance Industries stock price went down today, 31 Dec 2024, by -0.92 %. The stock closed at 1220.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1209.7 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live Updates

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Reliance Industries opened at 1219.65 and closed slightly higher at 1220.95. The stock reached a high of 1223.35 and a low of 1208.80 during the session. With a market capitalization of 1,638,364 crore, the stock is trading within its 52-week range, which has a high of 1608.95 and a low of 1202.10. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 294,682 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Dec 2024, 08:15 AM IST Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Industries volume yesterday was 9 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 14805 k

Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 38.31% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 314 k.

31 Dec 2024, 08:04 AM IST Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Industries closed at ₹1220.95 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 1223.35 & 1208.8 yesterday to end at 1209.7. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

