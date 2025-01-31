Reliance Industries Share Price Live blog for 31 Jan 2025

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Reliance Industries opened at ₹1235 and closed slightly higher at ₹1235.80. The stock reached a high of ₹1256.60 and a low of ₹1232.25 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹1,695,674 crore, Reliance's performance is noteworthy, especially considering its 52-week range, with a high of ₹1608.95 and a low of ₹1202.10. The BSE volume recorded was 462,230 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Reliance Industries on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1262.53
|Support 1
|1237.93
|Resistance 2
|1272.07
|Support 2
|1222.87
|Resistance 3
|1287.13
|Support 3
|1213.33
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1559.0, 24.36% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1300.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1740.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|12
|12
|10
|9
|Buy
|16
|16
|16
|16
|Hold
|1
|1
|3
|4
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 28.16% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 9 mn & BSE volume was 462 k.
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1256.60 & ₹1232.25 yesterday to end at ₹1253.60. While the stock is displaying initial signs of bottoming out, investors are advised to await confirmation of a bullish short-term trend before considering a reversal.