Reliance Industries Share Price Live blog for 31 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 08:47 AM IST
Livemint

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : Reliance Industries stock price went up today, 31 Jan 2025, by 1.44 %. The stock closed at 1235.80 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1253.60 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live Updates

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Reliance Industries opened at 1235 and closed slightly higher at 1235.80. The stock reached a high of 1256.60 and a low of 1232.25 during the day. With a market capitalization of 1,695,674 crore, Reliance's performance is noteworthy, especially considering its 52-week range, with a high of 1608.95 and a low of 1202.10. The BSE volume recorded was 462,230 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Jan 2025, 08:47 AM IST Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Reliance Industries on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11262.53Support 11237.93
Resistance 21272.07Support 21222.87
Resistance 31287.13Support 31213.33
31 Jan 2025, 08:33 AM IST Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1559.0, 24.36% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1300.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1740.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1212109
    Buy16161616
    Hold1134
    Sell3333
    Strong Sell0.000.000.000.00
31 Jan 2025, 08:20 AM IST Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Industries volume yesterday was 9 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 13546 k

Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 28.16% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 9 mn & BSE volume was 462 k.

31 Jan 2025, 08:02 AM IST Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Industries closed at ₹1235.80 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Neutral near term outlook

Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 1256.60 & 1232.25 yesterday to end at 1253.60. While the stock is displaying initial signs of bottoming out, investors are advised to await confirmation of a bullish short-term trend before considering a reversal.

