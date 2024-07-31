Hello User
Reliance Industries share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Industries Stocks Dip in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:32 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : Reliance Industries stock price went down today, 31 Jul 2024, by -0.48 %. The stock closed at 3025.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3011 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Reliance Industries opened at 3034.75, closed at 3040.75 with a high of 3049.9 and a low of 3021.15. The market capitalization was at 2047030.13 crore. The 52-week high was 3217.9 and the 52-week low was 2221.05. The BSE volume was at 145741 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Jul 2024, 09:32 AM IST Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Industries trading at ₹3011, down -0.48% from yesterday's ₹3025.55

Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Reliance Industries has broken the first support of 3014.97 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 3004.48. If the stock price breaks the second support of 3004.48 then there can be further negative price movement.

31 Jul 2024, 09:15 AM IST Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The share price of Reliance Industries has decreased by 0.38% and is currently trading at 3013.95. Over the past year, Reliance Industries shares have seen a price increase of 18.71% to 3013.95. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 25.84% to 24857.30 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.7%
3 Months-5.68%
6 Months7.5%
YTD17.07%
1 Year18.71%
31 Jul 2024, 08:48 AM IST Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Reliance Industries on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 13042.97Support 13014.97
Resistance 23060.48Support 23004.48
Resistance 33070.97Support 32986.97
31 Jul 2024, 08:32 AM IST Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 3379.0, 11.68% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 2600.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 3786.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy881010
    Buy13131313
    Hold7755
    Sell3322
    Strong Sell0000
31 Jul 2024, 08:17 AM IST Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: Reliance Industries volume yesterday was 4 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 5563 k

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 23.43% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 145 k.

31 Jul 2024, 08:00 AM IST Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: Reliance Industries closed at ₹3040.75 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 3049.9 & 3021.15 yesterday to end at 3025.55. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.