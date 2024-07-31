Reliance Industries share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Industries Stocks Dip in Trading Today

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Reliance Industries opened at ₹3034.75, closed at ₹3040.75 with a high of ₹3049.9 and a low of ₹3021.15. The market capitalization was at ₹2047030.13 crore. The 52-week high was ₹3217.9 and the 52-week low was ₹2221.05. The BSE volume was at 145741 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Reliance Industries has broken the first support of ₹3014.97 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹3004.48. If the stock price breaks the second support of ₹3004.48 then there can be further negative price movement.
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The share price of Reliance Industries has decreased by 0.38% and is currently trading at ₹3013.95. Over the past year, Reliance Industries shares have seen a price increase of 18.71% to ₹3013.95. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 25.84% to 24857.30 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.7%
|3 Months
|-5.68%
|6 Months
|7.5%
|YTD
|17.07%
|1 Year
|18.71%
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Reliance Industries on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|3042.97
|Support 1
|3014.97
|Resistance 2
|3060.48
|Support 2
|3004.48
|Resistance 3
|3070.97
|Support 3
|2986.97
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹3379.0, 11.68% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2600.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3786.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|8
|8
|10
|10
|Buy
|13
|13
|13
|13
|Hold
|7
|7
|5
|5
|Sell
|3
|3
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 23.43% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 145 k.
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹3049.9 & ₹3021.15 yesterday to end at ₹3025.55. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.