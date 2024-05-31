Active Stocks
Fri May 31 2024 09:44:12
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 164.65 0.27%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 427.70 0.86%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 934.50 1.12%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,530.90 1.08%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 1,123.50 0.78%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Reliance Industries share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Industries Stock Rises on Positive Trading Day
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Reliance Industries share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Industries Stock Rises on Positive Trading Day

8 min read . Updated: 31 May 2024, 09:42 AM IST
Livemint

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : Reliance Industries stock price went up today, 31 May 2024, by 0.79 %. The stock closed at 2850 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2872.45 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live Updates

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : Reliance Industries' stock opened at 2884 and closed at 2881.45 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was 2884 and the low was 2841.5. The market capitalization stood at 1,92,8222.1 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at 3024.8 and 2221.05 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 54132 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 May 2024, 09:42:57 AM IST

Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.7%; Futures open interest decreased by -16.91%

Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures price and a decrease in open interest for Reliance Industries indicate that the current upward trend may be slowing down, potentially leading to a peak or a reversal in the near future.

31 May 2024, 09:37:43 AM IST

Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Industries trading at ₹2872.45, up 0.79% from yesterday's ₹2850

Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Reliance Industries has surpassed the first resistance of 2869.27 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 2895.33. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 2895.33 then there can be further positive price movement.

31 May 2024, 09:17:07 AM IST

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The share price of Reliance Industries has increased by 0.76% and is currently trading at 2871.75. Over the past year, Reliance Industries' shares have gained 27.09%, reaching 2871.75. In contrast, Nifty has risen by 20.69% to 22488.65 in the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-4.12%
3 Months-4.29%
6 Months19.86%
YTD10.24%
1 Year27.09%
31 May 2024, 08:47:44 AM IST

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Reliance Industries on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 12869.27Support 12828.67
Resistance 22895.33Support 22814.13
Resistance 32909.87Support 32788.07
31 May 2024, 08:32:46 AM IST

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 3220.0, 12.98% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 2238.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 3500.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy10101011
    Buy13131311
    Hold5554
    Sell2222
    Strong Sell0000
31 May 2024, 08:17:10 AM IST

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: Reliance Industries volume yesterday was 6 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 5166 k

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 28.86% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 54 k.

31 May 2024, 08:00:14 AM IST

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: Reliance Industries closed at ₹2881.45 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 2884 & 2841.5 yesterday to end at 2881.45. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue