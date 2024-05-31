Reliance Industries share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Industries Stock Rises on Positive Trading Day

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : Reliance Industries' stock opened at ₹2884 and closed at ₹2881.45 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was ₹2884 and the low was ₹2841.5. The market capitalization stood at ₹1,92,8222.1 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at ₹3024.8 and ₹2221.05 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 54132 shares.
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures price and a decrease in open interest for Reliance Industries indicate that the current upward trend may be slowing down, potentially leading to a peak or a reversal in the near future.
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Reliance Industries has surpassed the first resistance of ₹2869.27 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹2895.33. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹2895.33 then there can be further positive price movement.
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The share price of Reliance Industries has increased by 0.76% and is currently trading at ₹2871.75. Over the past year, Reliance Industries' shares have gained 27.09%, reaching ₹2871.75. In contrast, Nifty has risen by 20.69% to 22488.65 in the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-4.12%
|3 Months
|-4.29%
|6 Months
|19.86%
|YTD
|10.24%
|1 Year
|27.09%
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Reliance Industries on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|2869.27
|Support 1
|2828.67
|Resistance 2
|2895.33
|Support 2
|2814.13
|Resistance 3
|2909.87
|Support 3
|2788.07
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹3220.0, 12.98% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2238.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3500.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|10
|10
|10
|11
|Buy
|13
|13
|13
|11
|Hold
|5
|5
|5
|4
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 28.86% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 54 k.
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹2884 & ₹2841.5 yesterday to end at ₹2881.45. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.