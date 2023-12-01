Reliance Infrastructure share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Infrastructure Posts Positive Trading Day

On the last day, Reliance Infrastructure's stock opened at ₹186.5 and closed at ₹187.15. The stock reached a high of ₹189.75 and a low of ₹181.4 during the day. The company's market capitalization is currently at ₹7,498.16 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹215.5, while the 52-week low is ₹114.6. The BSE volume for Reliance Infrastructure shares was 215,445.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Reliance Infrastructure stock shows that the price is ₹189.5 with a percent change of 1.26 and a net change of 2.35. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.26% and has a net change of 2.35 points.
On the last day of trading for Reliance Infrastructure on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 215,445. The closing price for the day was ₹187.15.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!