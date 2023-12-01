Hello User
Reliance Infrastructure share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Infrastructure Posts Positive Trading Day

2 min read . 09:06 AM IST
Reliance Infrastructure stock price went up today, 01 Dec 2023, by 1.26 %. The stock closed at 187.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 189.5 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Infrastructure stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day, Reliance Infrastructure's stock opened at 186.5 and closed at 187.15. The stock reached a high of 189.75 and a low of 181.4 during the day. The company's market capitalization is currently at 7,498.16 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 215.5, while the 52-week low is 114.6. The BSE volume for Reliance Infrastructure shares was 215,445.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Dec 2023, 09:06 AM IST Reliance Infrastructure share price Today :Reliance Infrastructure trading at ₹189.5, up 1.26% from yesterday's ₹187.15

The current data for Reliance Infrastructure stock shows that the price is 189.5 with a percent change of 1.26 and a net change of 2.35. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.26% and has a net change of 2.35 points.

01 Dec 2023, 08:09 AM IST Reliance Infrastructure share price Live :Reliance Infrastructure closed at ₹187.15 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Reliance Infrastructure on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 215,445. The closing price for the day was 187.15.

