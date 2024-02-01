Hello User
Reliance Infrastructure Share Price Live blog for 01 Feb 2024

1 min read . 08:12 AM IST Trade
Reliance Infrastructure stock price went down today, 01 Feb 2024, by -0.56 %. The stock closed at 231.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 230.4 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Infrastructure stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Infrastructure Stock Price Today

Reliance Infrastructure Share Price Today : Reliance Infrastructure's stock opened at 230 and closed at 231.7 on the last trading day. The stock had a high of 235 and a low of 228.3. The market capitalization of the company is 9116.49 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is 248.3 and the 52-week low is 114.6. The BSE volume for the stock was 222,685 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Feb 2024, 08:12 AM IST Reliance Infrastructure share price Live :Reliance Infrastructure closed at ₹231.7 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Reliance Infrastructure had a volume of 222,685 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 231.7.

