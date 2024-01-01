Reliance Infrastructure share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Infrastructure stock surges in trading today

Reliance Infrastructure Share Price Today : On the last day, Reliance Infrastructure had an open price of ₹190.7 and a close price of ₹191.1. The stock reached a high of ₹210.2 and a low of ₹190.15 during the day. The company's market capitalization is ₹8,315.24 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹232, while the 52-week low is ₹114.6. The BSE volume for the day was 2,348,710 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The Reliance Infrastructure stock reached a low of ₹210.9 and a high of ₹216.15 for the current day.
The current data for Reliance Infrastructure stock shows that the price is ₹214, with a percent change of 1.83 and a net change of 3.85. This means that the stock has increased by 1.83% and the price has increased by ₹3.85.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|8.48%
|3 Months
|10.32%
|6 Months
|51.75%
|YTD
|52.36%
|1 Year
|54.49%
The current data of Reliance Infrastructure stock shows that the price is at ₹210.15 with a percent change of 9.97 and a net change of 19.05. This means that the stock has experienced a significant increase in value, with a nearly 10% increase in the price and a net gain of 19.05. Investors may view this as a positive development in the stock, indicating potential profitability in the company.
On the last day of trading for Reliance Infrastructure on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 2,348,710. The closing price for the stock was ₹191.1.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!