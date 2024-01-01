Hello User
Reliance Infrastructure share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Infrastructure stock surges in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:10 AM IST
Livemint

Reliance Infrastructure stock price went up today, 01 Jan 2024, by 1.83 %. The stock closed at 210.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 214 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Infrastructure stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Infrastructure Stock Price Today

Reliance Infrastructure Share Price Today : On the last day, Reliance Infrastructure had an open price of 190.7 and a close price of 191.1. The stock reached a high of 210.2 and a low of 190.15 during the day. The company's market capitalization is 8,315.24 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 232, while the 52-week low is 114.6. The BSE volume for the day was 2,348,710 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Jan 2024, 10:10 AM IST Reliance Infrastructure share price live: Today's Price range

The Reliance Infrastructure stock reached a low of 210.9 and a high of 216.15 for the current day.

01 Jan 2024, 09:55 AM IST Reliance Infrastructure Live Updates

01 Jan 2024, 09:47 AM IST Reliance Infrastructure share price update :Reliance Infrastructure trading at ₹214, up 1.83% from yesterday's ₹210.15

The current data for Reliance Infrastructure stock shows that the price is 214, with a percent change of 1.83 and a net change of 3.85. This means that the stock has increased by 1.83% and the price has increased by 3.85.

01 Jan 2024, 09:35 AM IST Reliance Infrastructure share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week8.48%
3 Months10.32%
6 Months51.75%
YTD52.36%
1 Year54.49%
01 Jan 2024, 09:09 AM IST Reliance Infrastructure share price Today :Reliance Infrastructure trading at ₹210.15, up 9.97% from yesterday's ₹191.1

The current data of Reliance Infrastructure stock shows that the price is at 210.15 with a percent change of 9.97 and a net change of 19.05. This means that the stock has experienced a significant increase in value, with a nearly 10% increase in the price and a net gain of 19.05. Investors may view this as a positive development in the stock, indicating potential profitability in the company.

01 Jan 2024, 08:01 AM IST Reliance Infrastructure share price Live :Reliance Infrastructure closed at ₹191.1 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Reliance Infrastructure on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 2,348,710. The closing price for the stock was 191.1.

