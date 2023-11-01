Reliance Infrastructure share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Infrastructure Soars in Trading Today

On the last day, Reliance Infrastructure had an opening price of ₹169 and a closing price of ₹167.45. The stock had a high of ₹170.8 and a low of ₹166. The market capitalization of Reliance Infrastructure is ₹6750.32 crore. The stock has a 52-week high of ₹215.5 and a 52-week low of ₹114.6. The BSE volume for the day was 28,470 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
