Reliance Infrastructure share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Infrastructure Soars in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:17 AM IST Trade
Reliance Infrastructure stock price went up today, 01 Nov 2023, by 0.86 %. The stock closed at 169.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 170.9 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Infrastructure stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day, Reliance Infrastructure had an opening price of 169 and a closing price of 167.45. The stock had a high of 170.8 and a low of 166. The market capitalization of Reliance Infrastructure is 6750.32 crore. The stock has a 52-week high of 215.5 and a 52-week low of 114.6. The BSE volume for the day was 28,470 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Nov 2023, 09:17 AM IST Reliance Infrastructure share price Today :Reliance Infrastructure trading at ₹170.9, up 0.86% from yesterday's ₹169.45

The current data for Reliance Infrastructure stock shows that the stock price is 170.9. There has been a 0.86 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 1.45.

01 Nov 2023, 08:03 AM IST Reliance Infrastructure share price Live :Reliance Infrastructure closed at ₹167.45 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Reliance Infrastructure had a volume of 28,470 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 167.45.

