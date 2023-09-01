Hello User
Reliance Infrastructure share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Infrastructure shares plunge as investors react to negative news

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:01 AM IST Livemint

Reliance Infrastructure stock price went down today, 01 Sep 2023, by -1.09 %. The stock closed at 188.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 186.2 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Infrastructure stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Infrastructure

On the last day of trading, Reliance Infrastructure had an opening price of 189.05 and a closing price of 188.25. The stock had a high of 191 and a low of 182.5. The market capitalization of the company is 6,550.33 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 215.5 and the 52-week low is 114.6. The BSE volume for Reliance Infrastructure was 117,982 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Sep 2023, 09:01 AM IST Reliance Infrastructure share price Today :Reliance Infrastructure trading at ₹186.2, down -1.09% from yesterday's ₹188.25

The current data for Reliance Infrastructure stock shows that the price is 186.2 with a percent change of -1.09 and a net change of -2.05. This indicates that the stock has decreased in value by 1.09% and has dropped by 2.05. Overall, the stock has experienced a decline in its price.

01 Sep 2023, 08:21 AM IST Reliance Infrastructure share price Live :Reliance Infrastructure closed at ₹188.25 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the volume of Reliance Infrastructure on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 117,982 shares. The closing price for the day was 188.25.

