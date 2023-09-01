Reliance Infrastructure share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Infrastructure shares plunge as investors react to negative news

On the last day of trading, Reliance Infrastructure had an opening price of ₹189.05 and a closing price of ₹188.25. The stock had a high of ₹191 and a low of ₹182.5. The market capitalization of the company is ₹6,550.33 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹215.5 and the 52-week low is ₹114.6. The BSE volume for Reliance Infrastructure was 117,982 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Reliance Infrastructure stock shows that the price is ₹186.2 with a percent change of -1.09 and a net change of -2.05. This indicates that the stock has decreased in value by 1.09% and has dropped by ₹2.05. Overall, the stock has experienced a decline in its price.
