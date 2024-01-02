Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Reliance Infrastructure share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Infrastructure Surges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:08 AM IST
Livemint

Reliance Infrastructure stock price went up today, 02 Jan 2024, by 0.24 %. The stock closed at 210.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 210.65 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Infrastructure stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Infrastructure Stock Price Today

Reliance Infrastructure Share Price Today : On the last day, Reliance Infrastructure's stock opened at 210.9 and closed at 210.15. The highest price reached during the day was 216.15, while the lowest price was 209.85. The stock has a market capitalization of 8,335.02 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 232, and the 52-week low is 114.6. The stock had a trading volume of 1,383,108 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Jan 2024, 09:08 AM IST Reliance Infrastructure share price Today :Reliance Infrastructure trading at ₹210.65, up 0.24% from yesterday's ₹210.15

The current stock price of Reliance Infrastructure is 210.65. There has been a 0.24 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 0.5.

02 Jan 2024, 08:12 AM IST Reliance Infrastructure share price Live :Reliance Infrastructure closed at ₹210.15 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Reliance Infrastructure on the BSE, there were a total of 1,383,108 shares traded. The closing price for the stock was 210.15.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.