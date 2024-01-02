Reliance Infrastructure share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Infrastructure Surges in Trading Today

Reliance Infrastructure Share Price Today : On the last day, Reliance Infrastructure's stock opened at ₹210.9 and closed at ₹210.15. The highest price reached during the day was ₹216.15, while the lowest price was ₹209.85. The stock has a market capitalization of ₹8,335.02 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹232, and the 52-week low is ₹114.6. The stock had a trading volume of 1,383,108 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.