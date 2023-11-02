Reliance Infrastructure Share Price Live blog for 02 Nov 2023

Reliance Infrastructure's stock opened and closed at ₹169.45 on the last trading day. The highest price during the day was ₹174.75, while the lowest price was ₹169. The company's market capitalization is ₹6,805.72 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹215.5 and ₹114.6 respectively. The total trading volume on the BSE was 71,725 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.