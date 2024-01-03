Reliance Infrastructure Share Price Live blog for 03 Jan 2024

Reliance Infrastructure Share Price Today : The last day of trading for Reliance Infrastructure saw an open price of ₹212.15 and a close price of ₹210.65. The stock had a high of ₹213.35 and a low of ₹203.7 during the day. The market capitalization of Reliance Infrastructure is currently at ₹8,226.21 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹232, while the 52-week low is ₹114.6. The BSE volume for Reliance Infrastructure was 225,643 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.