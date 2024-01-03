Hello User
Reliance Infrastructure Share Price Live blog for 03 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:01 AM IST
Livemint

Reliance Infrastructure stock price went down today, 03 Jan 2024, by -1.31 %. The stock closed at 210.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 207.9 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Infrastructure stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Infrastructure Stock Price Today

Reliance Infrastructure Share Price Today : The last day of trading for Reliance Infrastructure saw an open price of 212.15 and a close price of 210.65. The stock had a high of 213.35 and a low of 203.7 during the day. The market capitalization of Reliance Infrastructure is currently at 8,226.21 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 232, while the 52-week low is 114.6. The BSE volume for Reliance Infrastructure was 225,643 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Jan 2024, 08:01 AM IST Reliance Infrastructure share price Live :Reliance Infrastructure closed at ₹210.65 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Reliance Infrastructure on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 225,643. The closing price for the stock was 210.65.

