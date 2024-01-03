Reliance Infrastructure Share Price Live blog for 03 Jan 2024

Reliance Infrastructure Share Price Today : The last day of trading for Reliance Infrastructure saw an open price of ₹212.15 and a close price of ₹210.65. The stock had a high of ₹213.35 and a low of ₹203.7 during the day. The market capitalization of Reliance Infrastructure is currently at ₹8,226.21 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹232, while the 52-week low is ₹114.6. The BSE volume for Reliance Infrastructure was 225,643 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
On the last day of trading for Reliance Infrastructure on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 225,643. The closing price for the stock was ₹210.65.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!