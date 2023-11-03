Hello User
Reliance Infrastructure Share Price Live blog for 03 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:03 AM IST
Livemint

Reliance Infrastructure stock price went up today, 03 Nov 2023, by 2.91 %. The stock closed at 172 per share. The stock is currently trading at 177 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Infrastructure stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Infrastructure

The last day of trading for Reliance Infrastructure saw the open price at 174.8 and the close price at 172. The stock reached a high of 178.5 and a low of 172.35 during the day. The market capitalization of Reliance Infrastructure is currently at 7003.56 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 215.5, while the 52-week low is 114.6. The BSE volume for Reliance Infrastructure was 52,797 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Nov 2023, 08:04 AM IST Reliance Infrastructure share price Live :Reliance Infrastructure closed at ₹172 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Reliance Infrastructure had a volume of 52797 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) with a closing price of 172.

