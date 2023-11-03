Reliance Infrastructure Share Price Live blog for 03 Nov 2023

The last day of trading for Reliance Infrastructure saw the open price at ₹174.8 and the close price at ₹172. The stock reached a high of ₹178.5 and a low of ₹172.35 during the day. The market capitalization of Reliance Infrastructure is currently at ₹7003.56 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹215.5, while the 52-week low is ₹114.6. The BSE volume for Reliance Infrastructure was 52,797 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.