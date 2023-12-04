Reliance Infrastructure share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Infrastructure's Stock Jumps on Positive Trading Day

On the last day, Reliance Infrastructure had an opening price of ₹191.45 and a closing price of ₹189.75. The stock reached a high of ₹196.5 and a low of ₹191. The company has a market capitalization of ₹7674.24 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹215.5 and ₹114.6 respectively. The BSE volume for the stock was 350,801 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Mahindra Lifespace Developers
|542.4
|8.1
|1.52
|599.0
|316.1
|8389.15
|Techno Electric & Engineering
|721.65
|14.0
|1.98
|750.05
|297.55
|7766.33
|Reliance Infrastructure
|197.5
|3.55
|1.83
|215.5
|114.6
|6947.85
|Man Infraconstruction
|201.65
|0.75
|0.37
|209.95
|66.25
|7486.26
|Sunteck Realty
|496.4
|-5.3
|-1.06
|511.05
|271.25
|6973.36
The stock price of Reliance Infrastructure is currently ₹196.6 with a percent change of 1.37. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.37% compared to the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is 2.65, indicating a positive movement in the stock price.
Reliance Infrastructure stock hit a low of ₹193.95 and a high of ₹198.30 on the current day.
The current price of Reliance Infrastructure stock is ₹197.8, with a percent change of 1.99 and a net change of 3.85. This indicates that the stock has increased by 1.99% from its previous closing price and has gained 3.85 points.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|11.36%
|3 Months
|0.6%
|6 Months
|44.17%
|YTD
|40.92%
|1 Year
|24.31%
The current stock price of Reliance Infrastructure is ₹193.95, with a percent change of 2.21 and a net change of 4.2. This means that the stock price has increased by 2.21% and the actual change in price is 4.2.
On the last day of trading for Reliance Infrastructure on the BSE, a total of 350,801 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was ₹189.75.
