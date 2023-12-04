Hello User
Reliance Infrastructure share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Infrastructure's Stock Jumps on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 10:30 AM IST
Livemint

Reliance Infrastructure stock price went up today, 04 Dec 2023, by 1.37 %. The stock closed at 193.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 196.6 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Infrastructure stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Infrastructure

On the last day, Reliance Infrastructure had an opening price of 191.45 and a closing price of 189.75. The stock reached a high of 196.5 and a low of 191. The company has a market capitalization of 7674.24 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 215.5 and 114.6 respectively. The BSE volume for the stock was 350,801 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Dec 2023, 10:30 AM IST Reliance Infrastructure share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Mahindra Lifespace Developers542.48.11.52599.0316.18389.15
Techno Electric & Engineering721.6514.01.98750.05297.557766.33
Reliance Infrastructure197.53.551.83215.5114.66947.85
Man Infraconstruction201.650.750.37209.9566.257486.26
Sunteck Realty496.4-5.3-1.06511.05271.256973.36
04 Dec 2023, 10:21 AM IST Reliance Infrastructure share price Today :Reliance Infrastructure trading at ₹196.6, up 1.37% from yesterday's ₹193.95

The stock price of Reliance Infrastructure is currently 196.6 with a percent change of 1.37. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.37% compared to the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is 2.65, indicating a positive movement in the stock price.

04 Dec 2023, 10:19 AM IST Reliance Infrastructure share price live: Today's Price range

Reliance Infrastructure stock hit a low of 193.95 and a high of 198.30 on the current day.

04 Dec 2023, 09:54 AM IST Reliance Infrastructure Live Updates

04 Dec 2023, 09:52 AM IST Reliance Infrastructure share price update :Reliance Infrastructure trading at ₹197.8, up 1.99% from yesterday's ₹193.95

The current price of Reliance Infrastructure stock is 197.8, with a percent change of 1.99 and a net change of 3.85. This indicates that the stock has increased by 1.99% from its previous closing price and has gained 3.85 points.

04 Dec 2023, 09:34 AM IST Reliance Infrastructure share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week11.36%
3 Months0.6%
6 Months44.17%
YTD40.92%
1 Year24.31%
04 Dec 2023, 09:04 AM IST Reliance Infrastructure share price Today :Reliance Infrastructure trading at ₹193.95, up 2.21% from yesterday's ₹189.75

The current stock price of Reliance Infrastructure is 193.95, with a percent change of 2.21 and a net change of 4.2. This means that the stock price has increased by 2.21% and the actual change in price is 4.2.

04 Dec 2023, 08:11 AM IST Reliance Infrastructure share price Live :Reliance Infrastructure closed at ₹189.75 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Reliance Infrastructure on the BSE, a total of 350,801 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 189.75.

