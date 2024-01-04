Hello User
Reliance Infrastructure share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Infrastructure's Stocks Surge Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:56 AM IST
Livemint

Reliance Infrastructure stock price went up today, 04 Jan 2024, by 1.9 %. The stock closed at 215.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 219.7 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Infrastructure stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Infrastructure Stock Price Today

Reliance Infrastructure Share Price Today : On the last day, Reliance Infrastructure's stock opened at 208.3 and closed at 207.9. The stock reached a high of 227.5 and a low of 206.3 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 8,530.89 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 232, while the 52-week low is 114.6. The BSE volume for the stock was 1,354,795 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Jan 2024, 09:56 AM IST Reliance Infrastructure share price update :Reliance Infrastructure trading at ₹219.7, up 1.9% from yesterday's ₹215.6

The current data shows that the stock price of Reliance Infrastructure is 219.7. There has been a 1.9% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 4.1.

04 Jan 2024, 09:51 AM IST Reliance Infrastructure Live Updates

04 Jan 2024, 09:40 AM IST Reliance Infrastructure share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week10.5%
3 Months15.41%
6 Months55.34%
YTD2.55%
1 Year55.23%
04 Jan 2024, 09:11 AM IST Reliance Infrastructure share price Today :Reliance Infrastructure trading at ₹218.45, up 1.32% from yesterday's ₹215.6

The current data of Reliance Infrastructure stock shows that the price is 218.45, with a percent change of 1.32 and a net change of 2.85. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.32% from the previous day and has gained 2.85 points. This indicates a positive trend in the stock's performance.

04 Jan 2024, 08:14 AM IST Reliance Infrastructure share price Live :Reliance Infrastructure closed at ₹207.9 on last trading day

The volume of Reliance Infrastructure shares traded on the BSE for the last day was 1,354,795 shares. The closing price of the shares on that day was 207.9.

