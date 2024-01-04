Reliance Infrastructure share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Infrastructure's Stocks Surge Today

Reliance Infrastructure Share Price Today : On the last day, Reliance Infrastructure's stock opened at ₹208.3 and closed at ₹207.9. The stock reached a high of ₹227.5 and a low of ₹206.3 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹8,530.89 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹232, while the 52-week low is ₹114.6. The BSE volume for the stock was 1,354,795 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data shows that the stock price of Reliance Infrastructure is ₹219.7. There has been a 1.9% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 4.1.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|10.5%
|3 Months
|15.41%
|6 Months
|55.34%
|YTD
|2.55%
|1 Year
|55.23%
The current data of Reliance Infrastructure stock shows that the price is ₹218.45, with a percent change of 1.32 and a net change of 2.85. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.32% from the previous day and has gained 2.85 points. This indicates a positive trend in the stock's performance.
The volume of Reliance Infrastructure shares traded on the BSE for the last day was 1,354,795 shares. The closing price of the shares on that day was ₹207.9.
