Reliance Infrastructure share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Infrastructure Surges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Reliance Infrastructure stock price went up today, 04 Oct 2023, by 0.17 %. The stock closed at 173.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 173.5 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Infrastructure stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Infrastructure

The last day of trading for Reliance Infrastructure saw an open price of 174.5 and a close price of 173.2. The stock had a high of 177.7 and a low of 173.35. The market capitalization of Reliance Infrastructure is currently at 6865.07 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 215.5 and the 52-week low is 114.6. On the BSE, the volume for Reliance Infrastructure shares was 29,848.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Oct 2023, 09:00 AM IST Reliance Infrastructure share price Today :Reliance Infrastructure trading at ₹173.5, up 0.17% from yesterday's ₹173.2

The current price of Reliance Infrastructure stock is 173.5. There has been a 0.17% increase in the stock price, with a net change of 0.3.

04 Oct 2023, 08:01 AM IST Reliance Infrastructure share price Live :Reliance Infrastructure closed at ₹173.2 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Reliance Infrastructure on the Bombay Stock Exchange, a total of 29,848 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 173.2.

