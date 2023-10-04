Reliance Infrastructure share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Infrastructure Surges in Trading Today

The last day of trading for Reliance Infrastructure saw an open price of ₹174.5 and a close price of ₹173.2. The stock had a high of ₹177.7 and a low of ₹173.35. The market capitalization of Reliance Infrastructure is currently at ₹6865.07 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹215.5 and the 52-week low is ₹114.6. On the BSE, the volume for Reliance Infrastructure shares was 29,848.
The current price of Reliance Infrastructure stock is ₹173.5. There has been a 0.17% increase in the stock price, with a net change of 0.3.
On the last day of trading for Reliance Infrastructure on the Bombay Stock Exchange, a total of 29,848 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was ₹173.2.
