Reliance Infrastructure share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Infrastructure Stock Plummets in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:05 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Reliance Infrastructure stock price went down today, 04 Sep 2023, by -1.15 %. The stock closed at 186.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 184 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Infrastructure stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Infrastructure

Reliance Infrastructure's stock opened at 185.35 and closed at 186.2 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 188.8 and a low of 185 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 6,548.57 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 215.5 and the 52-week low is 114.6. The BSE volume for the stock was 57,464 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Sep 2023, 10:05 AM IST Reliance Infrastructure share price Live :Reliance Infrastructure trading at ₹184, down -1.15% from yesterday's ₹186.15

The current stock price of Reliance Infrastructure is 184, representing a percent change of -1.15. This indicates a decrease in value compared to the previous trading day. The net change is -2.15, indicating a decrease in the stock price by this amount.

Click here for Reliance Infrastructure Profit Loss

04 Sep 2023, 09:41 AM IST Reliance Infrastructure share price update :Reliance Infrastructure trading at ₹184, down -1.15% from yesterday's ₹186.15

The current data of Reliance Infrastructure stock shows that the price is 184, with a percent change of -1.15 and a net change of -2.15. This indicates that the stock has decreased in value by 1.15% and has experienced a decrease of 2.15 points.

04 Sep 2023, 09:33 AM IST Reliance Infrastructure share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week5.44%
3 Months32.82%
6 Months30.47%
YTD35.73%
1 Year-3.59%
04 Sep 2023, 09:31 AM IST Reliance Infrastructure Live Updates

04 Sep 2023, 09:00 AM IST Reliance Infrastructure share price Today :Reliance Infrastructure trading at ₹186.15, down -0.03% from yesterday's ₹186.2

The current data for Reliance Infrastructure stock shows that the price is 186.15, with a percent change of -0.03 and a net change of -0.05. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

04 Sep 2023, 08:11 AM IST Reliance Infrastructure share price Live :Reliance Infrastructure closed at ₹186.2 on last trading day

On the last day, Reliance Infrastructure had a trading volume of 57464 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the stock was 186.2.

