Reliance Infrastructure share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Infrastructure sees stock gains in the market today

Reliance Infrastructure Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of Reliance Infrastructure was ₹218.45 and the close price was ₹215.6. The stock had a high of ₹234.5 and a low of ₹217. The market capitalization of the company is ₹9167.93 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹232 and the 52-week low is ₹114.6. The BSE volume for the stock on the last day was 856,893 shares.
The current data shows that the stock price of Reliance Infrastructure has increased by 7.47%, resulting in a net change of 16.1 rupees. The stock is currently priced at 231.7 rupees.
On the last day of trading, the volume of Reliance Infrastructure shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 856,893 shares.
