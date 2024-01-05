Hello User
Reliance Infrastructure share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Infrastructure sees stock gains in the market today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:08 AM IST
Livemint

Reliance Infrastructure stock price went up today, 05 Jan 2024, by 7.47 %. The stock closed at 215.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 231.7 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Infrastructure stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Infrastructure Stock Price Today

Reliance Infrastructure Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of Reliance Infrastructure was 218.45 and the close price was 215.6. The stock had a high of 234.5 and a low of 217. The market capitalization of the company is 9167.93 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 232 and the 52-week low is 114.6. The BSE volume for the stock on the last day was 856,893 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Jan 2024, 09:08 AM IST Reliance Infrastructure share price Today :Reliance Infrastructure trading at ₹231.7, up 7.47% from yesterday's ₹215.6

The current data shows that the stock price of Reliance Infrastructure has increased by 7.47%, resulting in a net change of 16.1 rupees. The stock is currently priced at 231.7 rupees.

05 Jan 2024, 08:01 AM IST Reliance Infrastructure share price Live :Reliance Infrastructure closed at ₹215.6 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the volume of Reliance Infrastructure shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 856,893 shares. The closing price of the shares was 215.6.

