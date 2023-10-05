Reliance Infrastructure Share Price Live blog for 05 Oct 2023

The last day of Reliance Infrastructure saw an open price of ₹172.25 and a close price of ₹173.9. The highest price reached during the day was ₹175.4, while the lowest price was ₹168.25. The market capitalization of Reliance Infrastructure is currently at ₹6,718.67 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹215.5, while the 52-week low is ₹114.6. The total volume of shares traded on the BSE for Reliance Infrastructure on that day was 27,327.

