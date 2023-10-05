Hello User
Reliance Infrastructure Share Price Live blog for 05 Oct 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:11 AM IST
Livemint

Reliance Infrastructure stock price went down today, 05 Oct 2023, by -2.36 %. The stock closed at 173.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 169.8 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Infrastructure stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Infrastructure

The last day of Reliance Infrastructure saw an open price of 172.25 and a close price of 173.9. The highest price reached during the day was 175.4, while the lowest price was 168.25. The market capitalization of Reliance Infrastructure is currently at 6,718.67 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 215.5, while the 52-week low is 114.6. The total volume of shares traded on the BSE for Reliance Infrastructure on that day was 27,327.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Oct 2023, 08:11 AM IST Reliance Infrastructure share price Live :Reliance Infrastructure closed at ₹173.9 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Reliance Infrastructure on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 27,327. The closing price of the shares was 173.9.

